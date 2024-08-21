Evening briefing: ECI halts Haryana job results; Congress protests Badlapur prosecutor appointment, & more

The Election Commission on Wednesday temporarily suspended the declaration of results of various ongoing recruitment drives in Haryana, where assembly elections will be conducted on October 1. The results of these recruitment processes cannot be announced before the completion of the polls, the election body said, adding that it had received a complaint from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission, however, asserted that there was no violation of the Model Code as the recruitment process had been initiated much before the poll schedule was released (on August 16). Dig deeper The Election Commission of India

The Mumbai Congress unit on Wednesday opposed the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor for the case involving the abuse of two kindergarten students at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur. Congress leaders argued that Nikam had previously contested parliamentary elections on a BJP ticket and alleged that the school is also managed by individuals with ties to the BJP. “He ran for election on a BJP ticket. How can justice be expected when he represents the case, and the people running the school are linked to the BJP?” said Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad. Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced earlier in the day the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor for the Badlapur school sexual abuse case. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bengaluru to get $1 billion investment from international energy company over 5-6 years: Report Dig deeper

Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry set to enter Rajya Sabha unopposed Dig deeper

India News

'What if soldiers leave borders over Pulwama?': Trinamool Congress leader to doctors Dig deeper

‘Model Code not violated but…’: ECI halts result announcements of recruitment drives in poll-bound Haryana Dig deeper

Trending

After the European Union (EU) banned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in 2020, due to concerns about Pakistan's ability to ensure compliance with international aviation standards, an individual recently took to Instagram to show what it is like to fly with the airlines. Social media user and traveller Ali Khan posted a video showcasing the terrifying conditions of PIA and his experience on "one of the most dangerous flights in the world." The video opens to show Khan getting on the flight and immediately being told by the cabin crew that he is not allowed to record anything on the flight. However, once he reaches his seat, he shows the dust-filled gaps on the chair, an almost broken seat handle, and an overhead bin that was duct-taped. As the video goes on, Khan informs that their pilot was interactive with the passengers and told people about facts and information on Skardu. Dig deeper

Business News

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that Elon Musk should stop doing the businesses that he is doing. When asked about comparisons people make between Bhavish Aggarwal and Tesla CEO, the former said, “You know, I’m just being myself. I’m much younger than him, and he’s someone we all look up to. But honestly, I’m not sure why he’s venturing into the same businesses I’m in. Maybe he should try something new for a change. I started Krutrim before he launched his AI venture.” He added, "We prefer the kurta-pyjama over a leather jacket any day. If people in Silicon Valley can wear leather jackets and black polo t-shirts, why can’t we wear a kurta and have long hair?” Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince William was "left furious" because of a slight Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included in their get-well-soon card to Kate Middleton, according to sources. Friends of Kate and William claimed that the Prince of Wales was offended at the Sussexes publicly referring to his wife as "Kate,” instead of "Catherine.” The insiders said that William was especially angry because Harry and Meghan called his wife "Kate" when "they were sending her get well soon messages after her cancer diagnosis.” The sources said that the Sussexes’ decision to call her by that name was "an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation.” Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

American footballer Travis Kelce is set to make a big transformation in his career as he has landed his first leading role in the action-comedy film Loose Cannons. The director of the John Wick series, Chad Stahelski, is on board to produce the film through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner, along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young, reported by Variety. Travis will also be making an appearance in a supporting character in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, slated to release on September 25. The footballer turned actor will be busy with the upcoming NFL season starting in two weeks, so production of Loose Cannons is likely to be delayed. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It's a common habit for us all – when we get bored, we take our phones out and start scrolling through videos. The infinite content available online makes it easier for us to have access to the type of content we want to watch. Sometimes, the applications fix the algorithms based on our watching habits. This makes it difficult for us to come out of the loop of scrolling through videos. It is usually seen as a habit to kill boredom – however, a recent study states that it can make our boredom worse. The research was done by the University of Toronto to study the interesting habit of people to watch entertaining videos as a way of killing boredom. However, the study showed that this habit can end up intensifying boredom. Katy Tam, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto and lead author of the study, said that the way to gain entertainment from watching videos and not end up intensifying our boredom is by staying focused on the content and minimising digital switching. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After getting their hands on the T20 World Cup title, Rohit Sharma and Co. will now set their sights on another white-ball ICC trophy - Champions Trophy 2025. The selectors and team management don't have much time to experiment with the team combination, as the majority of 2023 ODI World Cup players are expected to get retained for the Champions Trophy. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is one such name who is expected to get an entry into the squad after his impressive show in Tests and T20Is in the past year. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.