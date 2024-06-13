Evening briefing: India slams J&K mention in Pak-China statement; Rahul Gandhi may relinquish Wayanad seat; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement by China and Pakistan as "unwarranted." The MEA underscored that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India and will always remain so. The statement emphasized India's consistent and well-known position on the matter to the concerned parties. This firm response reiterates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity concerning these regions, dismissing any external commentary or claims. Dig deeper.
More news on Jammu and Kashmir BSF seizes arms, ammunition and explosives in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir
8 terror handlers declared proclaimed offenders in Kashmir
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was elected from two constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Due to election rules, he must relinquish one of these seats. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K. Sudhakaran recently hinted that Gandhi will likely give up the Wayanad seat. Speaking at a public meeting, Sudhakaran suggested that Rahul Gandhi might choose to retain the Raebareli seat, urging the people of Kerala not to be disheartened as Gandhi cannot be expected to continue representing Wayanad. This decision appears to be influenced by strategic political considerations. Dig deeper.
Latest News
Ajit Doval Appointed National Security Advisor for Third Consecutive Term
Tim Cook Predicts People Will Use iPhone Less Due to Enhanced Focus on Digital Wellbeing
India News
US Praises Indian Democracy, Expresses Skepticism Over Progress in India-China Border Talks
‘Offensive Dialogues Continue in Trailer’: SC Stays Release of ‘Hamare Baarah’
Global Matters
Joe Biden Mocked for Awkward Salute to Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit: Watch
Kuwait Fire: Minister of State Meets Injured Indians, Congress Demands ₹25 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families | Top Updates
Sports Goings
Team India received a special visit inside their dressing room from none other than Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest match-winners. Few players have made such a significant impact in not just one, but two World Cups. Yuvraj's contributions to India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup campaigns are unforgettable. Who can forget his historic six sixes off Stuart Broad in Johannesburg or his courageous century against West Indies while battling cancer? Yuvraj Singh's name will forever be etched in history whenever India's World Cup triumphs are celebrated. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
A generation has passed since star and industry kids like Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Karisma Kapoor were launched with great fanfare. The next wave—Bobby Deol, Imran Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor—followed their footsteps and benefited from their family's successes. Now, these star kids, having grown up witnessing their highs and lows, are moving forward with the times. They are making their presence felt in the industry without seeking attention or making grand announcements. Dig deeper.
It's Trending
After a Mumbai-based doctor alleged finding a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone ordered through an online delivery platform, Yummo Ice Creams has responded. The company acknowledged the customer's complaint and took immediate action. "We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level," a company spokesperson said. Yummo Ice Creams escalated the matter upon receiving the complaint on Wednesday about the foreign object found in its product. Dig deeper.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.