The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement by China and Pakistan as "unwarranted." The MEA underscored that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India and will always remain so. The statement emphasized India's consistent and well-known position on the matter to the concerned parties. This firm response reiterates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity concerning these regions, dismissing any external commentary or claims. Dig deeper. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was elected from two constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Due to election rules, he must relinquish one of these seats. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K. Sudhakaran recently hinted that Gandhi will likely give up the Wayanad seat. Speaking at a public meeting, Sudhakaran suggested that Rahul Gandhi might choose to retain the Raebareli seat, urging the people of Kerala not to be disheartened as Gandhi cannot be expected to continue representing Wayanad. This decision appears to be influenced by strategic political considerations. Dig deeper.

Team India received a special visit inside their dressing room from none other than Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest match-winners. Few players have made such a significant impact in not just one, but two World Cups. Yuvraj's contributions to India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup campaigns are unforgettable. Who can forget his historic six sixes off Stuart Broad in Johannesburg or his courageous century against West Indies while battling cancer? Yuvraj Singh's name will forever be etched in history whenever India's World Cup triumphs are celebrated. Dig deeper.

A generation has passed since star and industry kids like Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Karisma Kapoor were launched with great fanfare. The next wave—Bobby Deol, Imran Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor—followed their footsteps and benefited from their family's successes. Now, these star kids, having grown up witnessing their highs and lows, are moving forward with the times. They are making their presence felt in the industry without seeking attention or making grand announcements. Dig deeper.

After a Mumbai-based doctor alleged finding a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone ordered through an online delivery platform, Yummo Ice Creams has responded. The company acknowledged the customer's complaint and took immediate action. "We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level," a company spokesperson said. Yummo Ice Creams escalated the matter upon receiving the complaint on Wednesday about the foreign object found in its product. Dig deeper.