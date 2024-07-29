Evening briefing: Jaishankar on resolution of India-China tensions, Student writes to CJI on coaching hubs and more

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar ruled out third-party mediation to solve the border stand-off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh. Stating that their issues are bilateral, he emphasized that India has a strained relationship with China, particularly since the 2020 border tensions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tense clash resulted in injuries and casualties. Jaishankar noted that the relationship remains "abnormal" due to unresolved issues and stressed that better relations depend on China respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and previous border agreements. He also mentioned India's role in hosting the Quad summit, focusing on disaster resilience, digital technology, and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific. China accused the Quad of creating regional tensions. Dig Deeper Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, attends the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2024.(EPA-EFE/PTI)

A civil services aspirant, Avinash Dubey, wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud seeking action against officials responsible for the deaths of three students who died in a flooded coaching centre basement in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar. Dubey urged the court to find a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging in Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, major coaching hubs. He criticized the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials for neglecting drainage issues, causing annual flooding. Dubey also highlighted the poor living conditions faced by students and called for action to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Dig Deeper

India news

Global matters

Sports

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh duo qualified for the 10 m air pistol mixed team bronze playoff at the Paris Olympics after scoring a combined score of 580. They will compete against South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who scored 579. Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec topped the event with 582, setting an Olympic qualification record, while Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, who scored 581, will compete for the gold. If Bhaker wins a medal, she will become the first Indian athlete to claim multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, joining PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar in this achievement. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Deadpool & Wolverine have steered a bumper opening at the box office. Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were recently in conversation with GetFandom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, along with director Shawn Levy, where they all agreed that they were ‘surprised’ how so many jokes were greenlit by Marvel in the first place. Spoiler alert if you haven't seen the film yet. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

In a now-deleted Instagram post, actor Nayanthara claimed that hibiscus tea “is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart related ailments. It is very cooling for the system hence it is great for those who have acne, heat boils on skin etc.” She had added, “Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness” and the post has got a few mixed reactions. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

While the 2024 Olympics is surely keeping the athletes busy with training and competing, a few of them are also making time for a steamy side activity- OnlyFans. As per reports, numerous athletes have accounts on the adult content platform and are posting semi-nude photographs to get some extra cash. Team GB member Jack Laugher also opened up about his account. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.