Evening briefing: Maneka Gandhi on why BJP dropped Varun; Amit Shah slams Kejriwal over Modi's 'retirement'; more news

For Maneka Gandhi, there is no other reason for her son Varun Gandhi not getting the BJP ticket from Pilibhit other than his posts on X, formerly Twitter -- which were somewhat critical of the government. In an interview with news agency PTI, Maneka said she could not think of any other reason for Varun not being repeated by the party. As a mother, she said she felt bad that Varun was replaced by Jitin Prasada but it was the party's decision. "I am sure Varun will do very well even without a ticket," Maneka Gandhi said adding that she felt that Varun should have been there.

Reacting to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that Narendra Modi will retire after turning 75 and Amit Shah will become the prime minister, Amit Shah said Kejriwal has nothing to be happy about PM Modi turning 75. "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It's not written in BJP's constitution anywhere that he can't be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party," Amit Shah said in a press conference in Telangana on the question of his becoming the prime minister.

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Saturday announced that he is all set to retire from Test cricket after the first match of the three-game series at the iconic Lord's against the West Indies in the coming summer. The Test will be played on July 10. The 41-year-old, who made his Test debut at Lord's in 2003 and has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests - the most by any pace bowler in Test history, confirmed the development to the ECB via a personal statement on Instagram.

As soon as Justin Bieber announced his impending fatherhood, the world couldn't keep calm. This included Madame Tussauds London, which updated the popstar's wax statue with a key addition. On Friday, the official social media handles of Madame Tussauds London shared a few pictures of Justin's updated wax statue. The statue, which features him in a white sweatshirt and a black cap, had an interesting addition – a baby carrier around his chest, with even a baby in it. The caption stated, "Baby, Baby, Baby OH Congratulations @justinbieber and @haileybieber ! Thought we could help out (slurrp emoji)."

Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it is on May 12. Our moms are the sweetest people in our lives who make every moment worth living with their comforting smiles, selfless love, and compassion. So, why not make their special day even sweeter with a homemade dessert? After all, dessert made by you is the best Mother's Day gift of all. It shows the love and effort you put into making your mom's day better. To help you out, we decided to round up some easy-to-make and no-bake dessert recipes that you can whip up at home for this special day. See inside.