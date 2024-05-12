 Evening briefing: Modi gets special Mother's Day present; Adhir Chowdhury's ‘money bag’ remark sparks row, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Evening briefing: Modi gets special Mother's Day present; Adhir Chowdhury's 'money bag' remark sparks row, and more

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2024 06:36 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

During an election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special Mother's Day present: a picture of himself with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. Expressing gratitude to the gesture, Modi highlighted India's year-round reverence for mother figures like Ma Durga, Ma Kaali, and Bharat Mata. He requested SPG commandos to collect similar pictures, ensuring addresses were noted for acknowledgement. Modi, campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, criticized the vote-bank politics of the TMC in Barrackpore, condemning alleged threats by party members to women in Sandeshkhali. Dig deeper

Hooghly: A supporter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(PTI)
Hooghly: A supporter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(PTI)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement on Adani and Ambani has sparked controversy, with him suggesting in an interview that he wouldn't speak against them if they sent him money. The BJP seized on this, accusing Congress of practicing a 'hafta vasooli' model, where they remain silent in Parliament if they receive funds. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala criticized Congress, alleging corruption and extortion in their tactics. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Air India crew joins duty after mass sick leave, service to be normal by Tuesday Dig deeper

Pro-Khalistan graffiti, slogans against PM Modi appear on Delhi metro walls Dig deeper

India News

ED summons Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam over 35 crore cash recovery Dig deeper

Mainpuri only 3rd phase seat in Uttar Pradesh to see higher polling % now than in 2019 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary weighs if he ‘could handle’ going to jail: 'He would love martyrdom, but...' Dig deeper

Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel raises concern amid war with Hamas Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Janhvi Kapoor recently acknowledged being heavily influenced by Zendaya's fashion choices during the promotions of "Dune 2" and "Challengers." Kapoor, promoting her upcoming film "Mr & Mrs Mahi," expressed admiration for Zendaya's creativity and method dressing, aiming to emulate her style to garner attention for her own projects. Zendaya's impactful red carpet appearances have evidently left an impression on Kapoor, who incorporated thematic elements from her film into her attire, such as wearing a top with the number 6, a reference to her character's jersey in "Mr & Mrs Mahi." Kapoor's character, a doctor training to become a cricketer, is showcased in the film's trailer, directed by Sharan Sharma, set to release on May 31. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In the realm of denim fashion, innovation is redefining its role from a staple to a style statement. Mahesh Khemlani, CEO and Creative Director of WAIMEA, highlights key trends reshaping denim for the youth. Jacquard patches with metal studs offer a rugged yet refined appeal, adaptable to various styles. Purposeful color streaks or splashes, whether hand-painted or digitally printed, celebrate individuality. Delicate floral patches on tough denim blend femininity with masculinity for a versatile wardrobe addition. Embracing Gothic culture, dark hues and striking symbols evoke mystery and drama, catering to those with a taste for the unique. These trends signify denim's evolution into a canvas for self-expression, offering limitless possibilities for style enthusiasts. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

