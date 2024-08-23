Evening briefing: MVA withdraws Maharashtra bandh call; Amit Shah fires 10 questions at Rahul Gandhi, and more

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), urged the withdrawal of the planned Maharashtra bandh following a Bombay High Court ruling. The bandh was called by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, including NCP(SP), to protest the sexual assault of two young girls in Badlapur and pressurise the government for swift action. However, the High Court deemed the bandh unconstitutional and restrained participation. Pawar, respecting the judiciary's decision, announced the withdrawal of the bandh. Congress also withdrew, opting for protests instead. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the court's ruling, criticising the opposition for politicizing the tragic incident. Dig deeper Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joint press conference, in Mumbai. (ANI PHOTO)

Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress party for its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Shah questioned Congress's support for key issues in the NC's manifesto, including the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, which previously granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. He also raised concerns about NC's promise of a separate flag for the region and their stance on engaging with Pakistan through LoC trade, which Shah argued could foster terrorism. Shah accused the alliance of potentially ending reservations for marginalised communities and renaming prominent places with Islamic connotations.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 171 on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh played a crucial role in reviving Pakistan from a precarious 16-3 to a commanding 448/6, leading to a declaration by captain Shan Masood. Rizwan's knock, his third Test century, was supported by Saud Shakeel's impressive 141, with the duo forging a vital 240-run partnership. A heartwarming moment followed Rizwan's innings, where he playfully tossed his bat to teammate Babar Azam, sparking a viral moment on social media. Despite some debate over the timing of the declaration, with Rizwan just 29 runs shy of a double century, it was later confirmed that Rizwan had been informed about the decision an hour earlier.

At a recent event in Hyderabad, actor Ram Charan shared his passion for animals and revealed a special gift he gave to his daughter Klin Kaara. He spoke about his love for horses, mentioning that he owns 15 horses, including one named Badshah, which he rode in the 2009 film Magadheera. After filming, he asked director SS Rajamouli if he could keep the horse, and now, Badshah's foal has been gifted to his daughter. Despite her young age, Kaara is learning to ride it on a baby saddle, sharing her father's passion. Ram also discussed his upcoming projects, including Game Changer with director Shankar, and a comedy film with Buchi Babu Sana, starring Janhvi Kapoor. He also has another project lined up with Sukumar.

The sudden death of Ankit Kalra, husband of popular fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, has led to widespread speculation on social media. Addressing these rumours, Insha clarified on Instagram that Ankit passed away due to an "unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping" and urged people to refrain from spreading misinformation. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her deep sorrow over the loss and thanked everyone for their sympathy and support. The couple, who married last year, frequently shared their lives on social media, with Ankit being an interior designer and digital content creator based in Delhi. Insha Ghaii, who has a significant following on Instagram and YouTube, creates lifestyle, beauty, and fashion content.