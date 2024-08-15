Evening briefing: PM Modi meets Indian Olympic contingent; BJP urges central forces around Kolkata college, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the Indian contingent that recently returned from the Paris Olympics, where they secured six medals—India's second-best performance in the Summer Games—at his official residence in New Delhi. Shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining to Prime Minister Modi about the pistol that helped her win two bronze medals. The hockey team also gave Modi a signed jersey as they posed for photographs together. PM Modi said the government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi, Thursday,(PTI)

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal assembly, sought deployment of central paramilitary forces at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following the ‘mob attack’ at the Kolkata-based institute. In a letter to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, he claimed that ‘goons’ sent by the state's Trinamool Congress government, attacked the hospital to ‘destroy’ evidence of last week's rape-murder of a trainee doctor, an incident that has led to protests by the country's medical fraternity. Dig Deeper

India news

PM Narendra Modi outlines vision for 6G; pushes for need to produce games in India

Congress outraged as LoP Rahul Gandhi seated in back row at Red Fort event: ‘Not expected from you Rajnath ji’

'Events in Bangladesh highlight importance of freedom, liberty': CJI DY Chandrachud

Global matters

Indian envoy to Nepal disburses dues, benefits worth millions to next of kin of Gorkha soldiers on Independence Day

Revealed: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quit after just 3 months

UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters during students’ agitation

Business

Will home loans get costlier? SBI hikes lending rates by 10 bps: Check current home loan interest rates

Stocks climb tracking inflation, growth data

Sports

Despite going goalless throughout UEFA Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo is still expected to not retire before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Al Nassr star also had a disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, and is not plying his trade in Europe anymore. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back from Europe. On Thursday, he was spotted high in spirits while hoisting the Indian flag at his mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai to mark the 78th Independence Day Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Silent brain strokes, unlike normal brain strokes, do not have symptoms. They can go undetected for years. Also known as silent cerebral infarction, silent brain strokes do not have symptoms such as sudden weakness, speech difficulties, or facial drooping. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi explains all that you need to know about silent brain strokes. Dig Deeper

It's trending

A Chinese woman had to be escorted off a plane after she refused to store her designer bag under the seat in front of her, as is the rule in most flights. The woman’s refusal to put her Louis Vuitton bag on the floor caused a delay of one hour, and passengers applauded when she was kicked off the flight. Dig Deeper

