Evening briefing: Police probe two theories in coaching centre deaths, FM on central funds to Karnataka and more

Protests erupted in Delhi following the death of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre. The facility's owner and coordinator have been arrested for allegedly violating regulations by using the basement as a library. The police and fire department are reportedly investigating two theories regarding the cause of the flooding. One theory posits that the intense pressure of the rainwater on the road broke through the steel sheds, causing the basement to flood swiftly. Another theory under investigation is that the gate was opened to allow a car to exit, inadvertently letting water pour into the basement. Dig Deeper The incident took place at Rau’s IAS study circle located in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the central transfers to Karnataka have “increased substantially”. She added that there is a lot of “misinformation” regarding this in the state. She drew a parallel between the previous UPA government's funds to Karnataka and the current NDA's dues. Her comment comes days after the Congress government in Karnataka expressed dissatisfaction with her budget presentation and said that the southern state had been ignored totally. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also boycotted the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, as a mark of protest against the "neglect" of the state’s demands in the Union Budget. Dig Deeper

India News

Manu Bhaker's old ‘jumla’ swipe at BJP leader viral after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics Dig Deeper

‘Farmers didn’t protest at behest of China, Pakistan': CPI(M) MP Amra Ram Dig Deeper

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to evolve into political party on Oct 2 ahead of 2025 Bihar assembly elections Dig Deeper

Global matters

Maldives President Muizzu thanks India, China for support to strengthen his country’s fragile economy Dig Deeper

Bangladesh student protests: Internet restored in country after 10 days Dig Deeper

Iran's Supreme leader officially approves relative moderate Masoud Pezeshkian as new President Dig Deeper

Kamala Harris campaign raises record $200 million in one week, signs up 170,000 volunteers Dig Deeper

Sports

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 when the 19-year-old bagged a bronze in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday. Bhaker, one of India's biggest medal contenders, lived up to her reputation and became the first woman to win an Olympics medal in shooting. Her win ended India's rut in shooting at the Olympics, after the country went without a medal at either Rio Games or the Tokyo Olympics in 2016 and 2020 respectively. Read more on Manu Bhaker here Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), not as Iron Man but as a malicious supervillain Doctor Doom. The surprising announcement has left fans with a bittersweet feeling Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

The monsoon season has finally brought relief from the summer heat but it has also increased eye infections as the humidity and exposure to rainwater have surged. Therefore, it is important to take extra care of your eyes during this time. Check out these eye-care trends and tips to keep your eyes healthy and infection-free during the monsoon season Dig Deeper

It's trending

Lalita Dsilva, the paediatric nurse who looked after Anant Ambani in his childhood, has been in the spotlight ever since she started taking care of Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Soon after the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani got married earlier this month, Dsilva shared a heartwarming note which revealed how she got the job at the billionaire family Dig Deeper