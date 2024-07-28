The monsoon season has finally brought relief from the summer heat but it has also increased eye infections as the humidity and exposure to rainwater have surged. Therefore, it is important to take extra care of your eyes during this time. Monsoon eye health tips: 10 expert ways to protect your eyes (Image by drobotdean on Freepik)

Tips to keep your eyes healthy and infection-free during the monsoons

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK and Retina Specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, shared expert advice on how to keep your eyes healthy and infection-free during the monsoons -

1. Seek Immediate Medical Attention for Eye Infections: Eye infections like conjunctivitis, boils, and styes are very common during the monsoon season. To prevent any complications, consult your eye specialist as soon as you experience any symptoms.

2. Avoid Open Swimming Pools: Swimming in open pools during the rainy season can increase the chances of contracting viral conjunctivitis, so it’s best to avoid them.

3. Skip Eye Makeup During Infection: Don’t use eye makeup if you have an eye infection.

4. Practice Good Hygiene with Contact Lenses: Never touch your eyes or contact lenses with dirty hands. Always wash your hands thoroughly before handling lenses to prevent infections.

5. Consider LASIK Treatment: For those tired of wiping their foggy and wet spectacles, LASIK treatment can be a viable option to achieve clear vision without glasses.

Eye-care trends

Adding to the list of eye-care tips for monsoons, Dr Shachi Joshi, an Ophthalmologist in Mumbai, recommended some trends to keep your eyes safe and calm during rains -

1. Do Not Share Personal Items: It is best to avoid sharing your handkerchief, towel, or makeup kit with others, as this can spread infections.

2. Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes: Rubbing your eyes can introduce bacteria and cause infections. If you have persistent itching, consult your eye doctor instead.

3. Maintain Cleanliness: Washing your eyes 1-2 times a day with clean water can help keep them healthy and free from irritants. During the rainy season, keep washing your eyes with fresh water at regular intervals.

4. Handle Makeup with Care: During the monsoon, be extra cautious with eye makeup. Remove it properly before sleeping and avoid sharing it with others.

5. Use Protective Eyewear: It is important to wear eye protection glasses when riding bikes or walking on the road. They shield your eyes from dust, rain, and other irritants.

This monsoon, be extra cautious about your eyes and stay connected with your ophthalmologist. Regular check-ups and following the above preventive measures can help keep your eyes healthy and infection-free.