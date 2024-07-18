Evening briefing: Railways issues helpline numbers in Gonda accident; SC makes 'concrete footing' remark on NEET; more

The Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday. Recent reports show that least two people have died and 25 have suffered injuries after several coaches of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda derailed.The train was coming from Chandigarh and the accident took place between Uttar Pradesh Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to ensure proper treatment for those injured in the accident. Dig Deeper Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train which led to two deaths and 25 injured (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a batch of petitions at a time on the NEET-UG 2024 case. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, commenced the crucial hearing and asked the petitioners to prove that the paper leak was a systematic problem. The court observed that any order regarding conducting the medical exam again must have a “concrete footing” that the sanctity of the entire exam had been affected. CJI Chandrachud observed that the paper leak was carried out to earn money, not to make a national charade. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Car buried under mud as landslide hits Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway; Passengers rescued: Report. Dig Deeper

Trump’s VP Pick JD Vance Fires Salvo At Democrats Over Murder Bid; ‘When He Rose To His Feet…’ Dig Deeper

India News

Muzaffarnagar police order shouldn’t create communal divide. Review it: JD (U). Dig Deeper

BJP cites Trump case, asks Opp to stop using words inciting violence against Modi. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

JD Vance has ‘sold his soul’ to become US' ‘biggest cheerleader’ for Donald Trump, says his ex-roommate. Dig Deeper

Royal family, FBI pop up on Trump shooter's search results: ‘Scoping’ out assassination targets. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

It seemed that Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be rested; however, they are now set to participate in the three-match ODI series in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The senior duo has agreed to return despite initial reports that they will be given rest, as the Sri Lanka series will be Gambhir's first as head coach. Both Kohli and Rohit have played alongside Gambhir for the national team during the latter's playing days, too. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Intentionally or not, Abhishek Bachchan's social media activity has added fuel to the already reignited rumours of his reported separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Author Heena Khandelwal's Instagram post, speaking about the complex reality of love and divorce seemingly found an audience in Abhishek. The proof? A 'like' from the actor. Let's take a look at all the signs which hinted at things not being hunky dory between the couple. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Ambani wedding was all about opulence and fashion. From the Ambani ladies to the many celebrities who attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding functions, they wowed the internet with stunning ensembles and breath-taking jewels. However, one common accessory - apart from the diamonds and emeralds - was seen on many stars. We are talking about braid jewellery, also known as jada, poola jada, jada billa or jada choti. It is a traditional South Indian hair ornament specifically designed for bride. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

An Egyptian man broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the fastest visit to all seven wonders of the world. Magdy Eissa, 45, completed the incredible feat in just 6 days, 11 hours, and 52 minutes, beating the previous record set by Englishman Jamie McDonald by a margin of 4.5 hours.To complete his childhood dream of visiting all the wonders of the world, Eissa was only allowed to travel by public transport, so he took flights, buses, trains, subways, and other means to achieve this. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.