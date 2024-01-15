Evening briefing: Ram Temple trust finalises idol; Sensex at lifetime high; and more

An idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai confirmed on Monday. The stone sculpture would depict a five-year-old Ram Lalla and would weigh between 150 kg to 200 kg. The idol would be moved into the new temple on January 17. The current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple, Rai announced. Dig deeper. Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya.(ANI)

The Indian stock market on Monday hit its lifetime high as IT stocks continued to rally till markets closed. With better-than-expected results of HCL Technologies and Wipro on Friday, Sensex crossed the 73,300-point mark for the first time. The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.93% to 22,097.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.05% to 73,327.94. The Nifty 50 surpassed the 22,000 level, while the Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time. IT stocks on Monday touched their highest in two years, jumping as much as 3.85% during the market session before paring gains to close 1.86% higher. Dig deeper.

"Reminds you of Yuvi, doesn’t it, his clean striking?" Ravi Shastri, then India’s head coach, muttered in an aside, minutes after Shivam Dube had deposited Tim Southee over the long-on fence to formalise India’s victory over New Zealand in a Twenty20 International in Auckland. That was on 26 January 2020. The powerful left-hander’s contribution was an unbeaten eight, off four deliveries. Even given Shastri’s exuberance and excitability, it wasn’t hard to agree with the former Indian captain. There was something about Dube. Dig deeper.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare captivated social media over the last couple of weeks. From their star-studded Bollywood reception in Mumbai to their intimate Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur's wedding pictures, videos as well as public opinion on their nuptials were posted in real-time. Dig deeper.

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old US Air Force officer was crowned the Miss America 2024 on Sunday (Monday, January 15 IST). Madison, a second lieutenant in the US Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, won the beauty pageant in Orlando, Florida. The Miss Colorado 2023 winner is the first-ever active-duty Air Force officer to receive the national title. Meanwhile, Ellie Breaux of Texas is the first runner-up in the beauty pageant. Know who is Madison Marsh and more details inside. Dig deeper.