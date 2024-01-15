close_game
close_game
News / India News / Evening briefing: Ram Temple trust finalises idol; Sensex at lifetime high; and more

Evening briefing: Ram Temple trust finalises idol; Sensex at lifetime high; and more

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2024 06:00 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

An idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai confirmed on Monday. The stone sculpture would depict a five-year-old Ram Lalla and would weigh between 150 kg to 200 kg. The idol would be moved into the new temple on January 17. The current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple, Rai announced. Dig deeper.

Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya.(ANI)
Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya.(ANI)

More on Ram Temple event: Mayawati gets Ram Temple inauguration invite, says yet to decide on attending it

Delhi assembly to organise ‘Sundarkand Path’ tomorrow ahead of Ram temple event

The Indian stock market on Monday hit its lifetime high as IT stocks continued to rally till markets closed. With better-than-expected results of HCL Technologies and Wipro on Friday, Sensex crossed the 73,300-point mark for the first time. The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.93% to 22,097.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.05% to 73,327.94. The Nifty 50 surpassed the 22,000 level, while the Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time. IT stocks on Monday touched their highest in two years, jumping as much as 3.85% during the market session before paring gains to close 1.86% higher. Dig deeper.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Latest News

Aviation minister's strong words after IndiGo pilot punched by passenger on Delhi-Goa flight

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC over Maharashtra speaker's ‘real Sena’ order

India News

Ready to deal with any situation along China border: Gen Manoj Pande

Goa murder: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's police custody extended by five days

Global Matters

Pakistan elections: ‘Missing’ Nawaz Sharif, jailed Imran Khan launch campaigns

Gaza death toll tops 24,000 as Israel-Hamas war drags on

Sports Goings

"Reminds you of Yuvi, doesn’t it, his clean striking?" Ravi Shastri, then India’s head coach, muttered in an aside, minutes after Shivam Dube had deposited Tim Southee over the long-on fence to formalise India’s victory over New Zealand in a Twenty20 International in Auckland. That was on 26 January 2020. The powerful left-hander’s contribution was an unbeaten eight, off four deliveries. Even given Shastri’s exuberance and excitability, it wasn’t hard to agree with the former Indian captain. There was something about Dube. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare captivated social media over the last couple of weeks. From their star-studded Bollywood reception in Mumbai to their intimate Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur's wedding pictures, videos as well as public opinion on their nuptials were posted in real-time. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old US Air Force officer was crowned the Miss America 2024 on Sunday (Monday, January 15 IST). Madison, a second lieutenant in the US Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, won the beauty pageant in Orlando, Florida. The Miss Colorado 2023 winner is the first-ever active-duty Air Force officer to receive the national title. Meanwhile, Ellie Breaux of Texas is the first runner-up in the beauty pageant. Know who is Madison Marsh and more details inside. Dig deeper.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On