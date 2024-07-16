Evening briefing: Students send suggestions to govt's exam reform panel; Chargesheet filed against Bibhav Kumar, & more

The Centre’s high-level exam reform panel has received various suggestions from students and other stakeholders to establish norms addressing irregularities and lapses in the exam process, with a strong call to end the normalisation of marks. Some suggestions also call for checking the infrastructure at exam centres and ensuring proper communication to candidates in case of schedule changes. Dig deeper Student organisations protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the case of alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The chargesheet was filed on the day the Tis Hazari Court extended his judicial custody till July 30 and directed the Jail Superintendent to produce him physically on the next date of hearing. Dig deeper

India News

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government after four Army soldiers including a Major were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. “PM Modi used to say 'Ghar mein ghus kar marenge'. What is this then? This is a failure of the government. They are unable to control terrorism. Whatever has happened in Doda is very dangerous,” the Hyderabad MP told ANI. Dig deeper

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) said on Tuesday that the hospital issued a disability certificate to the controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar mentioning 7% locomotor disablility in her left knee, news agency ANI reported. Wable said, "A disability certificate was issued to her in August 2022 by YCM hospital. Benchmark disability is 40% to avail benefits given by govt. She was issued the certificate after a physical examination. She had a locomotor disability of 7% in the left knee. Dig deeper

Latest News

Four Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Monday in a terrorist attack in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, amid a recent spike in terrorist activities in the region. According to news agency PTI, twelve security personnel, including an Army captain, and 10 civilians have died while 55 people were injured in terrorist attacks since January 1. At the same time, five terrorists have been killed in the Jammu region, particularly in its border districts. Dig deeper

The Haryana government, in its appeal in the Supreme Court against the July 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court that directed the state government to open the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border within a week, has said that the HC gave the order despite ‘categorical submission’ by the state concerning possible 'law and order issues.' Dig deeper

Global Matters

5 key takeaways from first day of Republican National Convention: Trump's grand entry, VP pick and more. Dig deeper

Survey: 60% of Americans plan to spend less on 4th of July in 2024: How inflation impacted the budget decision. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Even towards the final quarter of 2023, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were pivotal members of the Indian cricket team, across formats. The former was arguably India's best batter at the 2023 World Cup as he put on the best-ever show by an India No.4 at a 50-over tournament. The latter, on the other hand, had slowly made his spot in the Test side as well amid the team then waiting for the return of Rishabh Pant. However, in February 2024, the two were not named in the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor on Tuesday stepped out of home to inspect his under-construction house in Mumbai. He was seen holding daughter Raha Kapoor in his arms, who looked cute as a button in a red dress. Ranbir was seen returning to his car after inspecting the under-construction house, as the paparazzi stationed outside the premises spotted him with Raha Kapoor in his arms. Raha wore a red top and a pair of jeans, with her hair tied in a bun. She was seen for a few seconds, as Ranbir kept her inside the car and went on to discuss about something with the staff nearby. The actor chose an all-black look in hoodie and jeans, and styled it with a white cap. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY. As he walked towards the stage to receive the award, his wife, Meghan Markle, and others gave the Duke of Sussex a standing ovation. However, what caught the attention of many from that moment was Venus Williams' reaction to it. Numerous people suspect that the tennis star overlooked the Sussexes at the 2024 ESPY Awards. As per a video, Venus initially stayed in her seat and didn't applaud Harry when he was brought to the stage. She is later seen in the video standing next to Markle as Harry is giving his speech. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)