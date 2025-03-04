Ex-Assam CM's daughter seen assaulting ‘drunk’ driver in viral video; claims harassment

The daughter of former Assam chief minister, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was caught in the middle of a controversy after a video clip went viral on social media purportedly showing her assaulting a driver. Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of the former Assam CM allegedly attacked a man in a viral video(Royal Global University website screengrab)

The video clip shows a man kneeling while Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, allegedly insults him and hits him with a slipper. The video was filmed on the campus of a high-security MLA hostel in Dispur, with several people around Kashyap watching the incident play out.

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, former president of the Asom Gana Parishad has been staying in the MLA hostel, despite no longer holding any post as a legislator.

Prajoyeeta Kashyap's response

On Monday, Kashyap issued a response saying that the man was a driver who had worked with them for a long time and had made inappropriate comments towards her while inebriated.

“He is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand, and told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today,” news agency PTI quoted Kashyap.

Kashyap did not answer questions about why she had not filed a police complaint instead of assaulting the man and instead replied that in such cases, the woman is often suspected as being the cause of the problem, raising the issue of women's safety in public places.

She also refused to specify whether the driver was a government employee or was working for the family in a personal capacity.

Kashyap's father was the chief minister of Assam from 1985 to 1990 and again between 1996 and 2001.