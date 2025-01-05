Experts raise concerns over rising reliance on melatonin

Experts are raising concerns about the growing trend of people, particularly young adults, turning to over-the-counter melatonin supplements to manage sleep disorders without proper medical supervision. The natural hormone helps regulate sleep patterns, with the body producing between 0.1 and 0.9 milligrams daily. (Representative Image)

The supplement, a synthetic version of the natural hormone produced by the body’s pineal gland, is readily available in various forms including gummies, sprays, powder and tablets through both offline pharmacies and online retailers. Melatonin is naturally released when it’s dark outside, with levels falling by morning to regulate the body’s internal clock.

Sleep specialists warn that unsupervised consumption of melatonin could lead to long-term side effects, including disruption of the body’s natural hormone synthesis and symptoms such as stomach ache, night terrors and anxiety.

“Melatonin is the buzzword when talking of sleep health, especially among adolescents,” said Dr Vikas Mittal, director of Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre in Paschim Vihar. He attributes its widespread use to increasing sleep-related issues and self-medication habits.

“People are consuming melatonin without understanding the appropriate dosage, potential side effects, or its impact on their natural sleep-wake cycles,” Mittal added.

He also warned about additional ingredients in some supplements: “Many of these gummies have other ingredients including sugar. Further, there are two ingredients known to be present in some gummies - Kava and Valerian - they are known to be liver toxic and can cause damage in the longer run.”

The natural hormone helps regulate sleep patterns, with the body producing between 0.1 and 0.9 milligrams daily. However, users report taking much higher doses, ranging from 3mg to 10mg daily, often without knowing the appropriate amount.

Shonak Gosain, 21, began using melatonin in 2020 during the Covid pandemic when online studying disrupted his sleep pattern. “Initially, these seemed to work wonders, helping me fall asleep faster,” he said. However, after six to seven months of use, he experienced side effects including headaches, fatigue and irritability.

Another 21-year-old user, who requested anonymity, discovered melatonin through social media. “I started with the gummies, and at first felt like they were working for me. However, after I was diagnosed with dengue, I felt it gave me headaches,” she said.

Not all users report positive effects. Ananya Shirivstav, 36, a working mother, found the supplement ineffective. “Often, I have trouble sleeping and people around me suggested taking melatonin. Even after trying it multiple times, I felt that it wasn’t working for me,” she said.

Dr Vibhu Kawatra, a paediatric specialist at Rainbow Hospital, expressed particular concern about young users. “The brain is still developing throughout childhood and adolescence, with maturation continuing well into the early 20s,” she said. “The early introduction of synthetic melatonin might interfere with the body’s natural hormonal production and regulation.”

Research published in the National Library of Medicine suggests limited effectiveness, with melatonin treatment reducing sleep onset time by only four minutes, increasing sleep efficiency by 2.2%, and extending total sleep duration by 12.8 minutes.

Dr Shabiullah Syyed, a Delhi-based sleep medicine expert, emphasised the importance of proper dosing. “It has to be low initially, which can be increased. One also has to make sure to take melatonin a few hours before the onset of sleep and not right before going to bed,” he said.

Experts recommend prioritising good sleep hygiene over supplements. This includes maintaining regular bedtime routines, reducing screen time before bed, ensuring a comfortable sleep environment and engaging in physical activity during the day.

“Medicines should be the last resort and for short-term when adjusting to a new time zone or addressing occasional sleep disruptions,” Dr Kawatra added.