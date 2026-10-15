Families of 3 Keralites killed in Germany fire seek return of bodies: ‘One was set to join job this week’

In a Facebook post, Behanan expressed grief over the deaths of the three young Indians who had travelled to Germany in search of employment and better opportunities. He said he was in touch with the German Embassy and friends in Germany to facilitate the return of the mortal remains.

Lok Sabha MP Benny Behanan visited Johny's residence in Kalady on Thursday and met his parents and other relatives.

Relatives of the victims are in contact with people in Germany to coordinate the return of the bodies. MPs and MLAs have also approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking its intervention to expedite the formalities.

The deceased have been identified as Sivin Johny, 26, from Kalady in Ernakulam district, Nova Sabu, 25, from Kattappana in Idukki district, and Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, from Chemmakkad in Kollam district, news agency PTI reported.

Families of three Keralites who died in a residential building fire in Bochum, Germany, are seeking assistance to bring their mortal remains back to India, as public representatives reach out to the authorities to speed up the process.

The MP also urged the Central and state governments to speed up the procedures required to bring the bodies home.

A relative of Johny told reporters that the 26-year-old had travelled to Germany last month to look for a job and was expected to start work this week. His brother, Salvin, is pursuing nursing studies in Germany.

"He was to join a job this week. It was at this time that the fire occurred. We are in touch with Keralites in Germany, who have promised to help bring his mortal remains back to Keralam," the relative said.

Anjali Sheela Joy had gone to Germany for a teaching job Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh visited the residence of Anjali Sheela Joy in Chemmakkad and assured her family of assistance in bringing her body back.

Johnson, Joy's uncle, told the media that she used to speak to her parents every day. However, when they did not receive a call from her on Tuesday, they became worried. Relatives living abroad later informed them about the incident, which was subsequently confirmed by friends in Germany.

Joy had travelled to Germany in July this year in search of a teaching job. She was working at a warehouse while looking for opportunities in the teaching field, her uncle said.

"She was working in a warehouse and looking for opportunities in the teaching field. Now, arrangements to bring her body back are being made. The unfortunate incident saddens the entire family," he said.

Nova Sabu went to Germany to study and work Nova Sabu's relatives said she had moved to Germany in July to pursue her studies and work part-time as a gym trainer.

Her father, K P Sabu, is a retired police officer, while her mother, Jyothi, works at a public health centre in Chembakappara in Idukki district.

"She was very active. She went to Germany to study and worked part-time as a gym trainer. We are in touch with relatives in Germany," a relative told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)