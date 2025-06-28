Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Faridabad woman's murder: Police arrests sister-in-law of victim

PTI |
Jun 28, 2025 11:10 PM IST

Tannu Kumar was found buried in front of her in-laws' house two months after they reported her missing. 

Faridabad police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her sister-in-law who was found buried in front of her in-laws' house here, officials said on Saturday.

Police had earlier arrested victim's father-in-law, and mother-in-law in the case.(ANI)
Police had earlier arrested victim's father-in-law, and mother-in-law in the case.(ANI)

According to police, Tannu Kumar (24) was reported missing about two months ago by her in-laws. However, she was found buried in front of their house. Police had earlier arrested Tannu's father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, and mother-in-law in the case and sent them to jail.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that they had pre-planned her murder on April 15. He told the police that he raped her before killing her and then buried the body.

Singh said that as per the plan, the victim's mother-in-law was sent to attend her niece's wedding in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. On the night of April 21, Arun allegedly mixed sleeping pills in his wife Tannu's food and his sister Kajal's food. Following this, both fell unconscious, police had said earlier.

However, according to the new developments, police said that Kajal helped her brother Arun and her father in burying the body. She kept watch while they dug a pit to bury Tannu.

"Kajal was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court," said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

Following the investigation, Tannu's body was exhumed and sent for a post-mortem. Police are currently looking for her husband, Arun, who is at large.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Faridabad woman's murder: Police arrests sister-in-law of victim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On