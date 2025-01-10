Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal on BJP seeking Akal Takht's help to end his fast: ‘Approach Modi’

Farmer leader Jagjit Sigh Dallewal on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for seeking the Akal Takht's intervention to end his fast-unto-death, which entered the 46th day. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal rests during his hunger strike, at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district. (File image)(PTI)

He said the BJP should instead approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and press him to accept the protesting farmers' demands if they want him to call off the strike.

In a three-minute video message released on Friday, Dallewal asserted he will end his fast only after the Centre accepts farmers' demands which include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

A BJP delegation, comprising Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal and Sarchand Singh, appealed to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday to intervene to end the indefinite fast of the farmer leader.

“We have got information that the leaders of the Punjab unit of BJP appealed to the Akal Takht to intervene to end Dallewal's fast-unto-death. (They appealed to the Akal Takht that) a direction be given so that he should end his fast. I respect the Akal Takht,” PTI quoted 70-year-old Dallewal as saying in a video message.

"But the Punjab BJP should approach (PM) Modi ji, the vice president (Jagdeep Dhankhar), Agriculture Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan), (Home Minister) Amit Shah ji. Instead of meeting them, they are approaching the Akal Takht Jathedar," he said.

Dallewal on fast-unto-death since November 26

Jagjit Singh Dallewal is the convenor of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political). He has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

He has refused to take any medical aid during the prolonged fasting period, resulting in the deterioration of his health condition.

Doctors attending to Dallewal earlier said his condition was "deteriorating" because of the prolonged fasting.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

