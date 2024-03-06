 Farmers protest: Delhi Police says commuters must prepare for traffic jams today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Police say commuters must prepare for traffic jams today

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Police say commuters must prepare for traffic jams today

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Delhi Police said security has been mounted at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi Police said commuters may face traffic jams due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Wednesday. A huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and Metro stations and bus stands, PTI added.

An officer said the police have stepped up security at all three borders. However, they are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place.

“We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said force is already deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Another officer said, “We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil.”

Farmers' protest: Security arrangments in Delhi

  • Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and Metro stations and bus stands as the farmers would also be coming in public transport like trains and buses.
  • Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here, an officer said.
  • Security has been mounted at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Farmers' Delhi chalo protest

  • The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers' agitation, had on Sunday called on farmers across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday.
  • The call was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
  • The two have also called for a four-hour countrywide 'rail roko' agitation on March 10 in support of several of their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.
  • A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

