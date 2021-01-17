Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait
If the opposition would have played its role, the farmers would not have to agitate, said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday here.
"The opposition of this country is weak, hence the farmers are forced to agitate," said Tikait, adding that farmers' protest is an ideological revolution and it would never fail.
"If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the FarmLaws? I think the agitation will continue... Protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed," he said adding that more than 550 farmers unions of the nation have joined the movement.
In response to the Agriculture Minister's request to have a clause-wise discussion, the farmer leader said that the farmers would not have a clause-wise discussion. The next meeting between farmers demanding the repealing of the farm laws and representatives of the government is scheduled for January 19.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls
- The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox