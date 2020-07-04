Fighting for existence, BJP taunts Congress over protests against fuel price rise in Uttarakhand

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:05 IST

The Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand has decided to intensify its protests against fuel price hike but the ruling BJP dismissed the protests saying the grand old party was fighting for its existence.

In the last one week, Congress has held several protests led by its senior leaders including former chief minister Harish Rawat and present party president Pritam Singh. On Saturday too, it held a cycle rally led by Singh in Raipur area of Dehradun in protest of rising fuel prices across the country.

Countering the protests, the BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat termed them ‘mere drama’ during the Covid-19 pandemic and Congress’s fight for existence.

Singh retaliated by saying, “If they think raising voice on relevant issues pertaining to common man is drama, then we will continue it. Apart from these protests we will now hold symbolic protests in fuel stations every Monday demanding the govt to curb fuel prices,”

Singh said the fuel price hike has come as a double whammy during the pandemic.

“The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking fuel have increased by the Centre at a time when the price of crude oil at the international market is at its lowest. This cruel move by the government has broken the back of the common man as they are struggling with pandemic as well as rising inflation due to increased fuel prices,” he said.

Bhagat said the Congress was just trying to save itself from oblivion.

“Congress is fighting to save its existence in the state with these protests. It is not raising the voice for the common man but rehearsing for playing the Opposition for next 20 years,” he taunted.

He also took a swipe at the Congress for alleged infighting in the party. “It is also fighting for the existence of its senior leaders. Who is bigger in the party? Singh, Harish Rawat or Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh?” he asked.

Congress state president Singh hit back saying, “He should rather control the internal politics in his own party.”

“There is no coordination among the ministers of his own govt. Also, the chief minister is not ready to listen to the issues of his own party MLAs. He should restrain from throwing stones at others when his own house is made of glass,” said Singh.