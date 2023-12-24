Fire breaks out at mall in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district

A fire erupted inside a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai on Saturday night, causing panic among shoppers and visitors. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of the mall, near the food court area. Prompt response from Fire and Rescue Services included the deployment of four fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters utilized a mechanical pump to blow out the smoke.(ANI)

People in shops and cinema theatres within the mall were swiftly evacuated through emergency exits to ensure their safety. Firefighters utilized a mechanical pump to blow out the smoke.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)