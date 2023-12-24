close_game
News / India News / Fire breaks out at mall in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district

Fire breaks out at mall in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2023 04:40 AM IST

People in shops and cinema theatres within the mall were swiftly evacuated through emergency exits to ensure their safety.

A fire erupted inside a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai on Saturday night, causing panic among shoppers and visitors. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of the mall, near the food court area. Prompt response from Fire and Rescue Services included the deployment of four fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters utilized a mechanical pump to blow out the smoke.(ANI)
Firefighters utilized a mechanical pump to blow out the smoke.(ANI)

People in shops and cinema theatres within the mall were swiftly evacuated through emergency exits to ensure their safety. Firefighters utilized a mechanical pump to blow out the smoke.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

