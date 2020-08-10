e-paper
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Ulhasnagar’s press bazaar; no casualty

Fire breaks out at Ulhasnagar’s press bazaar; no casualty

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:02 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Ulhasnagar: A fire that had broken out at a printing press in Ulhasnagar’s press bazaar on Sunday night was doused by firefighters after nine hours at around 8.30 am on Monday.

The fire had broken out at Roshan printing press, which is located on the ground floor in a four-storey building at Shivaji Chowk in Ulhasnagar’s press bazaar, at around 10.45 pm on Sunday, when the shop was closed.

No one was injured in the incident, as the market was shut on Sunday.

“Five water tankers were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Two fire tenders each from Ambernath and Kalyan were also deployed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said a fire officer of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), who did not wish to be named.

The press bazaar has several printing shops that sell various kinds of cards, including wedding invitation and business cards.

“The shop, which was old, is gutted by the blaze. Though the fire was brought under control at around 4 am, the cooling process is in progress,” said Naresh Durgani, president, Ulhasnagar press owner’s association.

