Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s residential high-rise, no casualties

A major fire broke out in a high rise building located at Tilak Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday evening. No casualties have been reported so far. Five fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

The incident took place around 7:51 pm on the 14th floor of Chembur’s Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden. The officials declared it a level two fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is the fourth major fire reported in Mumbai in the past four days. On Sunday, two incidents of fire were reported. A level 3 fire broke out at the basement of ground plus seven New Beauty Center at Khar around 10 am wherein no casualties were reported.

Following this, around 4 pm, another fire broke out at a cloth factory of Kandivali’s Damu Nagar where four people were killed after a structure of the cloth factory collapsed due to the fire.

More details awaited.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 21:31 IST