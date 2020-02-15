Fire breaks out in The Park hotel in Delhi, 14 injured

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:58 IST

A minor fire broke out in the basement of ‘The Park’ hotel in Delhi on Saturday, but the surprising thing is that the hotel management kept this news away from the police and the fire department.

The fire was reported only after three foreigners complained of breathlessness due to smoke. They have been admitted to a hospital.

Overall 14 people were admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Except three, most of them have been discharged now.

The incident happened on Saturday morning around 9 a.m. but the fire department received a call at 12.25 p.m., following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi fire service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding that by the time the fire tenders reached there blaze had been brought under control.

He said why the fire department or the police were not informed will be part of an investigation.

According to Delhi Police, “The smoke which emanated from the basement of the hotel engulfed the entire building which left the people gasping for breath. The hotel management without informing the police took the affected people to Ganga Ram hospital. After that someone called the police about the incident.”

Deepak Yadav, additional DCP, New Delhi, said, “SHO Connaught Place has been asked to investigate the matter as to why police was not informed about the fire incident, though it was minor.”

According to the Police and Delhi Fire Service, 14 people were affected due to the smoke. Out of them only three are still in Ganga Ram hospital. They are from Norway.

The hotel management told IANS, “This was a minor fire due to a short circuit. Some people complained of breathlessness due to smoke and were taken to the hospital. We are trying to fix the problem so that the incident is not repeated.”