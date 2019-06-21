Metro services on Magenta Line hit after fire in south Delhi furniture market

A massive fire, which was doused hours later, in a furniture market in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh stopped Metro train services on the Magenta Line early on Friday, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which spread across the nearly 2,000square yard market.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said train services between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj has been stopped temporarily because of the smoke and fire under the section.

“Short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily,” DMRC tweeted.

“The firefighters are still attending the fire near Kalindi Kunj. We shall keep you posted when train movement resumes between the affected section,” it said.

At least 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, according to news agency Asian News International (ANI).

The fire was put out after nearly four hours with “a lot of effort”, chief fire officer Atul Garg said.

However, the Metro services were yet to start as DMRC issued an advisory asking commuters to use an alternate line.

“Passengers at Botanical Garden please use the blue line to continue with your journey,” DMRC tweeted.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 09:08 IST