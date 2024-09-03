Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada home: New video shows vehicles burning, shots fired 14 times

A day after the firing was reported outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver in Canada, a new video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen setting a black truck and a small vehicle on fire. He then fired shots at least 14 times outside the residence before fleeing in a car. New video of firing outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver surfaces (Twitter)

Another footage shows burnt marks from the vehicles in the morning outside Dhillon's residence. Some gunshot marks can also be seen on the house's front windows.

According to media reports, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident in a purported social media post.

The Bishnoi-Godara gang, as per messages circulating on social media, claimed that it carried out shootings in Canada's Victoria Island and in Toronto's Woodbridge.

However, HT could not independently verify the messages.

AP Dhillon reacts after incident

Dhillon, a rising global star in the hip-hop scene, shared a message on his Instagram Stories on Monday night after the shooting incident, saying that he and his people are safe. The India-born Canadian artist also thanked his fans for their support.

“I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all,” he wrote.

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015 for his post-graduation course in Business Administration and Management.

Connection to Salman Khan's house firing incident?

The incident comes weeks after Dhillon featured with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the music video of his song “Old Money”.

On April 14, two assailants, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, fired five rounds of shots outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Bishnoi's brother Anmol, who resides in Canada, had claimed responsibility for the incident.

The Mumbai police, in its chargesheet, had named nine people, including Lawrence Bishnoi.