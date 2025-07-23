Fishermen’s concerns on offshore mining to be addressed in production plan: Govt

New Delhi: The concerns of fishermen and local communities on offshore mining will be specifically addressed during the preparation of the production plan and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) during the production phase, the ministry of mines told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. G Kishan Reddy, minister of mines. (File Photo)

The ministry of mining has consulted various ministries including the union environment ministry and the department of fisheries before notification of offshore mining blocks for auctioning, the response has said.

One of the requirements for offshore exploration includes preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies. Thereafter, grant of production lease to Composite License Holder may be considered, it has added.

G Kishan Reddy, minister of mines was responding to questions by Kerala congress MP, Hibi Eden, on 1. whether any independent and impartial Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) were conducted before identifying and tendering the thirteen offshore mining blocks in the country, if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor? 2. whether the government has consulted coastal communities in Kerala before floating tenders for the auction of three offshore mineral blocks 3. whether the government is considering to cancel or revise the tender process until such consultation is held, if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore among others.

The ministry of mines has said EIAs were not carried out but there were consultations with related ministries. “As per Rule 5(2) of the Offshore Areas Operating Right Rules, 2024, prior consultation with stakeholder Ministries/Departments, is mandatory before notifying any offshore area for grant of operating rights. In the present case, the ministry of mines has consulted related ministries/departments including the department of fisheries and ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEF&CC), before notification of blocks for auction and the no objection of all ministries/departments was received prior to notification for auction,” Reddy said.

The ministry of mines has auctioned 13 offshore blocks including three in Kerala for construction sand; three in Gujarat for Limemud and seven in Great Nicobar for Polymetallic Nodules and Crusts.

HT reported on April 4 that the Union environment ministry and the department of fisheries have approved offshore mining blocks, including seven off the coast of Great Nicobar , union minister of coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy had told the Lok Sabha.

In order to conserve marine species, the environment ministry has notified 130 marine protected areas across the coastal states and islands and 106 coastal and marine sites have been identified and prioritised as Important coastal and marine biodiversity areas. These offshore blocks have been carved by excluding these areas, Reddy said.

“The successful bidder of the composite licence is required to undertake exploration in the offshore area as per the Offshore Areas Existence of Mineral Resources Rules (OAEMRR), 2024. One of the requirements for exploration includes the requirement for preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies. Thereafter, grant of production lease to Composite License Holder may be considered by the Government, Reddy said on Wednesday.

Further, as per the provisions of the Offshore Areas Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2024, no production operations shall be undertaken except in accordance with a production plan. The production plan, inter-alia, includes an environment management plan indicating baseline information, impact assessment and mitigation measures. The concerns of fishermen and local communities will be specifically addressed during the preparation of the production plan and Environmental Management Plan (EMP), he added.

Earlier, a notification dated 07.06.2010 was issued for allocation of 62 offshore blocks including blocks off the coast of Kerala for the grant of exploration licences. At that time also, no prior Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) were conducted before issuing notification, he said.