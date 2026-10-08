‘Uday Shetty will live on forever’: Iran embassy's tribute to Nana Patekar

Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive actors, died on Thursday at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his death, while doctors at Manipal Hospital said efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Patekar was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

“Rest in peace, #NanaPatekar. A great actor has left us, but Uday Shetty and all his unforgettable characters will live on forever. Om Shanti,” the Iranian embassy said on X.

The Iranian embassy in India paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, remembering his much-loved comic character Uday Shetty from Welcome (2007). Track funeral updates

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Patekar had messaged a friend at around 2.30 am saying that he was unwell, HT reported earlier. The friend later reached his Goa home at around 4 am and found him in distress before he was taken to hospital. Doctors reportedly attempted continuous CPR, but he could not be revived. A medico-legal procedure and post-mortem were initiated as part of the formalities.

Patekar’s family, including his wife Neelakanti Patekar and son Malhar, reached Goa Medical College and Hospital ahead of the post-mortem.

Maharashtra has also announced that the veteran actor will be accorded a state funeral in Pune. His body is being brought to Pune, where members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their last respects. The cremation is scheduled to take place at his farmhouse.

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From intense dramatic roles to Uday Shetty While Nana Patekar built his reputation through powerful and often intense performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chhappan, his portrayal of Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee’s 2007 comedy Welcome introduced another side of the actor to a mass audience.

Uday Shetty, a gangster desperate to get his sister married into a respectable family, was written as a volatile, intimidating figure who repeatedly found himself caught up in absurd situations. Patekar played the character with the same intensity that had defined many of his serious roles but channelled it into comedy.

His chemistry with Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai, became one of the film’s biggest attractions. The two gangster characters’ increasingly chaotic attempts to arrange a marriage turned Welcome into a cult comedy, with Uday’s temper, expressions and dialogue delivery becoming instantly recognisable. Patekar reprised the role in Welcome Back in 2015.

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Following news of his death, social media was flooded with tributes, clips and memes featuring Uday Shetty, alongside references to Patekar’s more serious performances. His famous comic moments from Welcome have once again become a major part of the public mourning for the actor.

Who was Nana Patekar? Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar began his career in Marathi theatre before making his film debut in Gaman in 1978. He went on to move between parallel cinema, Marathi films and mainstream Bollywood.

He won three National Film Awards and was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. His performances in Parinda, Krantiveer and other films established him as one of the most formidable actors of his generation, while later roles such as Uday Shetty demonstrated his ability to turn that same intensity into comedy.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Patekar’s death, describing his screen presence as distinctive and noting his versatility and contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was associated with social work and initiatives supporting farmers and people affected by distress.