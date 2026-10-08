Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held at his farmhouse in Pune, body will be kept for 'darshan' for fans
Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning in Goa after suffering a heart attack.
Actor Nana Patekar’s funeral will be held at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday, a representative of the actor’s social organisation informed. The actor passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his residence in Goa after suffering a heart attack. According to his representative, Nana’s mortal remains will be brought to Pune later in the day.
Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held in Pune
Nana Patekar’s last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday. “The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse,” said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation. The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city. Throat added that the last rites will be held with state honours.
Nana Patekar’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours
Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, said that the veteran actor’s last rites will be held with full state honours. “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours,” the minister tweeted. Speaking to the media, he added, “The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs.”
Deep Dive
Nana Patekar dies
Nana Patekar died in Goa on the morning of October 8. He was 75. The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media about his death. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death.
A three-time National Award-winning actor, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. His passing drew tributes from across Indian cinema and public life, including tributes from Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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