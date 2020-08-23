e-paper
Home / India News / Five members of family found dead in their house in MP

Five members of family found dead in their house in MP

The claim that a property dispute could have been behind the deaths is being investigated.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
A 4 year old child was among those found dead in the house.
Bodies of five members of a family including a 62-year-old man and a 4-year-old child were found in their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, 343 km north of capital Bhopal, on Sunday morning, said police.

The deceased were identified as Dharmdas Soni, 62, a resident of Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district, his wife Pooni Soni, 55, his son Manohar Soni 27, his daughter-in-law Sonam Soni, 25 and grandson Sanidhya, 4.

Tikamgarh superintendent of police Prashant Khare said, “A milkman informed neighbours in the morning that family members of Dharmdas, who was a retired government employee, were not opening the door of the house. The neighbours informed the police.”

“Police broke the door to get into the house and found Manohar hanging from a ceiling in a room. Later, the police team found Dharmdas and his wife Pooni Soni dead in another room along with Sonam and his son Sandhiya. No suicide note has been recovered from the house as yet,” said the SP.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Police are not sure whether it is a case of death by suicide or murder. “Some relatives claimed the family had a property dispute with some relatives. Police are investigating the matter,” said Khare.

