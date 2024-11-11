Flight cancelled, Omar Abdullah takes the road to reach office in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday posted updates of his road trip from Srinagar to the civil secretariat in Jammu, after his flight was cancelled the day before due to poor visibility at the Jammu airport. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary arrive for a visit to the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. (PTI)(PTI)

Airport officials said as many as eleven flights were cancelled on Sunday due to low visibility and another was called off due to technical reasons.

“Poor visibility in Jammu meant a sudden, last minute, road trip. Nothing flew in to or out from Jammu yesterday (Sunday) so I had to saddle up and take the road to the winter capital,” Abdullah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The chief minister also shared three videos of his cavalcade moving from summer capital Srinagar to Jammu on Sunday.

Airport officials said that flight operations resumed as per the schedule on Monday morning, following the earlier disruption.

“Looking at the visibility from the balcony of the official residence I don't think flights will be operating any time soon today either. You can barely see the sun in the haze,” Omar wrote in another post.

This was Omar Abdullah's first visit to the civil secretariat in Jammu as chief minister since assuming office on October 16.

He received a warm welcome from employees upon arriving at the government seat at 10 am. Earlier, the government had instructed bureaucrats to be present at the civil secretariat in Jammu from November 11.

The administrative secretaries and heads of departments have relocated to Jammu, where they will begin their duties for the winter season.

Although this shift is not the ‘Darbar move’ that was promised by the National Conference (NC) ahead of the assembly elections. Chief minister and his cabinet will work from Jammu, though they will travel to other parts of the UT as required.

On June 30, Jammu and Kashmir ended its 149-year-old tradition known as the ‘Darbar Move.’ This biannual practice saw the government operating for six months in each of the two capitals, Srinagar and Jammu.

Around 8,000-9,000 employees working in the civil secretariats, based in both cities, would move along with official files twice a year.

With PTI inputs