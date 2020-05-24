e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Floods affect more than 10,000 in four districts of Assam

Floods affect more than 10,000 in four districts of Assam

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 46 villages in seven revenue circles have been affected in Lakhimpur (3), Goalpara (2), Sonitpur (1) and Darrang (1) districts.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 18:54 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River due to incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Madhab Para near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam
Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River due to incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Madhab Para near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam(PTI)
         

Amid the ongoing lockdown to control spread of Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall in most parts of the state during the weekend has affected 10,800 persons in four districts of Assam.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 46 villages in seven revenue circles have been affected in Lakhimpur (3), Goalpara (2), Sonitpur (1) and Darrang (1) districts.

While water level of most rivers in the state including Brahmaputra and its tributaries have increased in the past two days, only the Jia Bharali was flowing above the danger level at Sonitpur.

Floods have affected 23,000 domestic animals and poultry and cases of damage to roads and erosion have been reported from the affected districts.

“I have directed district administrations to immediately set up special units, consisting officials from various departments and government agencies, to tackle flood and enhance our collaborative efforts to carry out rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In