For how long was Sonam Raghuvanshi planning to kill Raja? Questions Meghalaya police could ask her

All the five major accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case have been brought to the state for further detailed investigation. While the Meghalaya police, along with their Madhya Pradesh counterparts, have been able to put together most of the pieces of how Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered and what went behind the crime, there are still several questions that remain unanswered. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and went for their honeymoon to Meghalaya just days later.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja’s wife and the main accused in the murder case, was arrested from a dhaba (roadside eatery) during the early hours of Monday and is now in Meghalaya police’s custody. Raj Kushwaha, who is Sonam’s alleged boyfriend and helped her execute the plan to kill her husband, has also been arrested along with three people he allegedly hired to carry out the killing - his cousin Vishal Chauhan, and friends Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi.

Also read: Meghalaya murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi offered ₹20 lakh to husband Raja Raghuvanshi's killers, police reveal

While Sonam has so far maintained that she was kidnapped after the killing and doesn’t know how she reached Uttar Pradesh from where she was arrested, Raj Kushwaha has revealed that he allegedly did not want to help Sonam with the crime after he got cold feet and neither did the other three men, according to police. However, they did so after Sonam insisted.

Also read: What role did Sonam Raghuvanshi play in husband's murder? Cops, co-accused reveal

Now that Sonam, along with other four accused, have been brought to the state where the gruesome crime was committed, there are some questions that Meghalaya police might ask her to make the picture of the murder clearer, according to a report by Live Hindustan.

Also read: Meghalaya horror: Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘watched Raja Raghuvanshi die’; accused ‘confess’ to killing him | 10 updates

What are the questions Meghalaya police could ask Sonam Raghuvanshi

Was Raj Kushwaha blackmailing Sonam?

Did Sonam's family know about her relationship with Raj?

How many people were involved in carrying out the murder?

Did Sonam hatch the plan to kill Raja Raghuvanshi alone or were other people involved?

Before her wedding with Raja, did Sonam tell her mother that she did not want to get married?

How long has Sonam known Raj and what is their relationship?

Did Sonam arrange tickets and money for the hired hitmen or Raj?

Where did Sonam stay after the murder and who were the people with her?

How long before the wedding did Sonam plan to kill Raja?

If Sonam did not want to get married to Raja, how did she hatch the plan to kill him?

Whether it was Sonam who made the plan of going to Shillong or was it Raj?

One of the major mysteries of this case is that the couple, who were on their honeymoon, did not take even a single photo and post it anywhere on social media, the Live Hindustan report said. However, it was after Raja’s murder on May 23, at 2:15 pm, that a post was made from his social media account saying that both of them were together for their entire lives, the report added.

With inputs from Hemant Nagle