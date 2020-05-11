‘For transparency’: Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel gives account of chief minister’s relief fund

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:45 IST

Chhattisgarh’s chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday said the state has received more than Rs 56 crore towards the relief fund to aid the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhupesh Baghel, in a series of tweets, gave an account of the donations received so far.

“I am presenting the account of the chief minister’s relief fund among you all. I would like to mention that from March 24 to May 7, a total amount of Rs 56 crore 4 lakh 38 thousand 815 has been received from various donors in the chief minister’s relief fund,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

“Out of which Rs 10 crore 25 lakh 30 thousand has been released to all districts of the state for the prevention of corona and assistance to the needy,” he said.

Chief minister Baghel also tweeted the reason behind his decision to reveal how much money has been spent from the fund.

“If you are expressing so much trust in the government in times of crisis, then it is also my duty to maintain transparency. I am sure I will keep receiving your cooperation in the future as well,” Baghel added.

Bagel’s tweets came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers at 3pm on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

At the previous meets, the Prime Minister had taken suggestions from the CMs on the contours and extension of the national lockdown, put in place to contain the infections.

PM Modi, officials have told HT, is likely to discuss the further increase in economic activity in the country while also tackling the infections in containment zones.

The chief minister’s relief fund is similar to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund set up by the Centre for receiving donations to aid in government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and other crises of similar magnitude in the future.

The PM-CARES fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March and it invites donations from individuals and institutions. The Prime Minister is the chairperson of the fund and its members include the defence minister, home minister and finance minister.