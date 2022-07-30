Forest officials raid farmhouse of casino agent in Telangana

Hyderabad

A day after the Enforcement Directorate authorities conducted searches in multiple places belonging to Nepal casino agent, Chikoti Praveen, on suspicion of alleged hawala transactions, Telangana forest officials on Friday raided his farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the wake of reports that he was keeping rare birds and animals.

A team of forest officials from Kandukuru range in Ranga Reddy district and illegal wildlife trafficking authorities conducted searches in the farmhouse of Praveen spread over 20 acres at Saireddyguda near Kadthal.

They reportedly found a large animal house comprising several rare birds and animals including monitor lizards, chameleons, ostriches, horses and dogs. Videos of Praveen playing with these animals went viral on social media after which the raid was conducted.

“It is like a mini-zoo, comprising rare birds and animals. We are investigating from where they were bought and why they were kept here. Further details will be disclosed only after a thorough probe,” a senior forest official of Kandukur range told reporters.

The officials said notices would be issued to the farmhouse owner and appropriate cases would be booked if there were any violation of the wildlife Act.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the ED authorities conducted searches in the residence of Praveen at Vinaynagar Colny near Santoshnagar in Hyderabad, apart from his other properties in different parts of the city. The authorities also conducted searches in Praveen’s associate Madhav Reddy at Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Though there was no official confirmation from the ED so far, a local police official familiar with the development said the ED authorities had seized some important documents, mobile phones and computer hard discs that revealed Praveen’s connections with casinos in Goa and Nepal and his alleged hawala money dealings.

Praveen admitted to reporters on Thursday that the ED authorities questioned him over the casino parties. “Yes, casino is allowed in Nepal and so, there is nothing wrong in going there. I have answered all the questions posed by the authorities and I don’t have to reveal the same to the media,” he said.

He said the ED authorities had summoned him again on Monday for further questioning.

The ED authorities found that Praveen and Madhava Reddy had organised casino parties in Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Goa, and their clientele included several VIPs, including politicians from both the Telugu states, besides celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood.

Praveen’s name came to the fore in January, when he organised a casino at a function hall in Gudivada town of Krishna district during the Sankranti festivities. The videos of the event went viral on social media.

