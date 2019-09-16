Former Kolkata commissioner fails to appear before CBI again

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:49 IST

Kolkata Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, accused of tampering with evidence in the multi-crore Saradha chit funds case, failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, two days after his plea for protection from arrest was struck down by the Calcutta high court.

On Monday morning, CBI officers visited the state secretariat in Howrah, and delivered letters to the chief secretary and home secretary seeking information on the whereabouts of Kumar.

The letters mentioned that Kumar should be present at the CBI’s Salt Lake office by 2 pm on Monday. The orders of the high court withdrawing protection against arrest to Kumar were also attached with the letters.

This is the second occasion since September 14 that Kumar defied the CBI summons to present himself before its investigating team in the 2013 case.

On Saturday, the CBI officials had gone to the state secretariat and handed over a letter to the director general of police of West Bengal Veerendra, directing Kumar to appear before the agency officials on September 16.

Kumar is currently the additional director general of police.

Central Bureau of Investigation officers said the mobile phone of Kumar has been switched off since Friday.

A senior official said at the state secretariat said on the condition of anonymity said that they informed the CBI that Kumar was on leave from September 9 to 25. He also said that the letter asking him to appear by 2 pm on Monday was sent to Kumar’s residence.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:49 IST