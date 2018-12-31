Four Kashmir policemen dismissed after suspected militants loot four rifles

Four policemen who were guarding the official residence of Congress legislator Muzuffar Parray, from where four AK-47 rifles were looted by suspected militants on Sunday, were dismissed from service for dereliction of duty.

Some unidentified men had decamped with four AK-47 rifles from the guard room at the official residence of Congress member of legislative council (MLC) at J-13, Government Quarters at Jawahar Nagar.

“Four police personnel who were deployed as PSOs with the legislator have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duties and unauthorised absence,” a police spokesman said.

Sources said that one of the personal security officers (PSO) had told senior officials that unidentified gunmen came to the residence and took away the weapons after he was overpowered by them. Sources said that all the four policemen - three from the security wing and another from Sopore district police - posted at Parray’s residence have been summoned for questioning while an enquiry has been ordered.

The MLC said that he was in Jammu from past one month along with his family.

“I was informed by police about the incident. I don’t know how security officials could be so irresponsible. They have my and my family’s life under risk by sending guards who are so irresponsible,” Parray had said.

Weapon snatching on rise

This is the second such case since September when a PSO stole seven AK rifles and one pistol from legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir’s residence in Srinagar. Mir was also not present at the residence and was in Jammu at that time. His SPO, Adil Bashir, later joined militant ranks.

On September 30, militants took away an AK 47 rifle after attacking a police station in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. A 23-year-old policeman, Saqib Mir, was killed in the attack.

In October, unidentified gunmen snatched two weapons from policemen guarding a retired police officer’s house in Budgam.

Data presented to the state assembly in January showed militants have looted 149 guns and 102 tear gas shells and grenades in the state over the past three years. Out of them, 76 weapons have been recovered.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 19:05 IST