France's Macron, OpenAI's Altman, Google's Pichai and more: Who's attending AI Impact Summit in India

Leaders from at least 20 countries and the United Nations chief are expected to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several tech leaders are also scheduled to attend the event, which will begin on Monday (February 16) and continue until Friday (February 20). It will be the fourth annual global meeting focused on examining the risks and opportunities linked to the rapid growth of AI. (AFP/Reuters/File Photo)

Described as the largest edition so far, it will be the fourth annual global meeting focused on examining the risks and opportunities linked to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence technology.

The summit "will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI", the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Who's attending the summit? World leaders invited to AI Impact Summit

Who’s attending the summit? World leaders invited to AI Impact Summit Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister - Bhutan

Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President - Bolivia

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President - Brazil

Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister - Croatia

Alar Karis, President - Estonia

Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister - Finland

Emmanuel Macron, President - France

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister - Greece

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President - Guyana

Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister - Kazakhstan

Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein - Liechtenstein

Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister - Mauritius

Aleksandar Vucic, President - Serbia

Peter Pellegrini, President - Slovakia

Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President - Spain

Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President - Sri Lanka

Sebastien Pillay, Vice President - Seychelles

Guy Parmelin, President - Switzerland

Dick Schoof, Prime Minister - The Netherlands

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi - UAE Apart from these global leaders, ministerial teams from more than 45 countries are set to take part in the summit.

UN chief, other officials to attend summit United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, along with other senior UN officials, is also expected to be present at the key summit in New Delhi.

The UN chief will be accompanied by Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO); Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); Kamal Kishore, Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Senior representatives from UNDP, UN Women, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNFPA, FAO, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) will also attend.

Tech leaders attending AI Impact Summit Several tech leaders, including Google’s Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman of OpenAI, are expected to attend the summit.