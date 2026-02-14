France's Macron, OpenAI's Altman, Google's Pichai and more: Who's attending AI Impact Summit in India
Described as the largest edition so far, it will be the fourth annual global meeting focused on examining the risks and opportunities linked to growth of AI.
Leaders from at least 20 countries and the United Nations chief are expected to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several tech leaders are also scheduled to attend the event, which will begin on Monday (February 16) and continue until Friday (February 20).
Described as the largest edition so far, it will be the fourth annual global meeting focused on examining the risks and opportunities linked to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence technology.
The summit "will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI", the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
Who’s attending the summit?
World leaders invited to AI Impact Summit
- Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister - Bhutan
- Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President - Bolivia
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President - Brazil
- Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister - Croatia
- Alar Karis, President - Estonia
- Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister - Finland
- Emmanuel Macron, President - France
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister - Greece
- Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President - Guyana
- Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister - Kazakhstan
- Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein - Liechtenstein
- Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister - Mauritius
- Aleksandar Vucic, President - Serbia
- Peter Pellegrini, President - Slovakia
- Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President - Spain
- Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President - Sri Lanka
- Sebastien Pillay, Vice President - Seychelles
- Guy Parmelin, President - Switzerland
- Dick Schoof, Prime Minister - The Netherlands
- Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi - UAE
Apart from these global leaders, ministerial teams from more than 45 countries are set to take part in the summit.
UN chief, other officials to attend summit
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, along with other senior UN officials, is also expected to be present at the key summit in New Delhi.
The UN chief will be accompanied by Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO); Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); Kamal Kishore, Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction.
Senior representatives from UNDP, UN Women, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNFPA, FAO, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) will also attend.
Tech leaders attending AI Impact Summit
Several tech leaders, including Google’s Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman of OpenAI, are expected to attend the summit.
Here’s a list of some of the key tech leaders attending the summit:
- Aarthi Subramanian - Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services
- Alexandr Wang - Chief AI Officer, Meta
- Aparna Bawa - Chief Operating Officer (COO), Zoom
- Bill Gates - Chair, Gates Foundation, and co-founder of Microsoft
- Brad Smith - President & Vice Chair, Microsoft
- Cristiano Amon - President & Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated
- Dario Amodei - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthropic
- Demis Hassabis - Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Google DeepMind
- Jensen Huang - Founder & CEO, NVIDIA
- Julie Sweet - Chair & CEO, Accenture
- Sam Altman - CEO, OpenAI
- Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google and Alphabet
- Shantanu Narayen - Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adobe
- Sridhar Vembu - Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation
- Yann LeCun - Chief AI Scientist, Meta