Home / India News / Fresh Western Disturbance to bring more rainfall, snow: IMD

Fresh Western Disturbance to bring more rainfall, snow: IMD

Over the next three days, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and eastern India will receive rainfall, accompanied by lightning and hail, the IMD said.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 02:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fog engulfs India Gate ahead of the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.
Fog engulfs India Gate ahead of the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

A fresh western disturbance (WD) will bring widespread rain and snowfall to the western Himalayan region, northern plains and states in the country’s east, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive heavy rain and snow. Over the next three days, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and eastern India will receive rainfall, accompanied by lightning and hail, the IMD said.

Places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also have thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail on Thursday and Friday, the IMD said.

“The effect of the WD will be felt from Monday late night when it will bring rain to Punjab and west Haryana. Then, the rain/snow will move towards Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. The activity of the WD will be highest during the 28th [January] when it will also bring rainfall to Delhi, after which it will move to Uttar Pradesh and then the northeast,” said New Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre head Kuldeep Shrivastava.

This will be the seventh WD in January. A WD is a storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings winter rain to the north-western parts of the Indian subcontinent. Usually, there are just three WD in January.

According to IMD’s rainfall data, Uttarakhand has recorded 263% of the rainfall it usually receives around this time till January 25. In the northeast, Mizoram has recorded 647% of the rainfall it receives till Jan 25, Tripura 350%, and Manipur 247%.

“The large excesses in precipitation have come down from last week when there was rainfall under the influence of another WD. This WD is also an active one and is likely to bring rain over the west Himalayan region, much of northern plains, and the northeast again increasing the percentage excess slightly,” said Shrivastava.

“For the northern plains, over the next two to three days, the temperatures will increase slightly. The temperature in Delhi is likely to remain the same. The temperatures will dip again once the WD passes from January 30. However, cold days or a cold spell is unlikely,” said Shrivastava. The rain over Delhi is also likely to bring down the pollution levels, from the very poor AQI of 325 on Sunday.

