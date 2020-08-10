e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ganga activist on fast unto death in Haridwar gets support from Magsaysay awardee

Ganga activist on fast unto death in Haridwar gets support from Magsaysay awardee

Observing a day-long fast at his residence in Alwar, Rajasthan; Singh, the waterman of India, urged the public to observe a similar non-violent protest to extend their support to the seer’s agitation.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
Magsaysay award winner waterman Rajendra Singh during a seminar National Mission for Clean Ganga, organizing ‘Ganga Manthan- National Dialogue on Ganga’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Magsaysay award winner waterman Rajendra Singh during a seminar National Mission for Clean Ganga, organizing ‘Ganga Manthan- National Dialogue on Ganga’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
         

Rajendra Singh, an acclaimed environmentalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, has supported the fast-unto-death agitation of Matri Sadan ashram seer Swami Shivanand Saraswati for saving the Ganges, Yamuna and its sub-tributaries from pollution and related man-made ecological disasters.

Observing a day-long fast at his residence in Alwar, Rajasthan; Singh, the waterman of India, urged the public to observe a similar non-violent protest to extend their support to the seer’s agitation.

“Support is pouring in from across the country. On Monday, people from all walks of life observed the fast. I urge the government to address this important issue on a priority basis and meet the demands raised by the revered Matri Sadan saint,” said Singh.

Earlier in January, Singh had organised a two-day Ganga Environment Conservation convention at Matri Sadan under the aegis of Tarun Bharat Sangh.

“We regard the Ganges as a deity and mother. We need to preserve the river’s sanctity, purity, unhindered flow, and ecology. The rise in pollutants, haphazard construction of hydropower projects, operation of stone crushers, largescale quarrying and indifferent attitude of the government doesn’t augur well for the Ganges,” Singh had said.

Swami Shivanand Saraswati, the founder of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar, is on an indefinite fast since August 3.

The seer has demanded the scrapping of all hydropower projects on the Ganges, Yamuna and its sub-tributaries, prohibition on quarrying on the rivers’ bed, enactment of the Ganga Act, and the inclusion of environmental activists in its drafting panel, among others.

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In