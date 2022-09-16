Home / India News / Gautam Adani is world’s 2nd richest person. Five things about the tycoon

Gautam Adani is world’s 2nd richest person. Five things about the tycoon

Published on Sep 16, 2022 03:19 PM IST

Gautam Adani, the founder of the conglomerate Adani Group, briefly became the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $155.7 billion

The 60-year-old self-made billionaire is currently ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, a French tycoon.(File Photo/Mint)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Gautam Adani, the founder of the conglomerate Adani Group, briefly became the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $155.7 billion (12.37 lakh crore) as of September 16, 2022, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list. The 60-year-old self-made billionaire is currently ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, a French tycoon..

Here are five things to know about Adani and his businesses:

- The largest port in India, Mundra, is run by the Adani Group in Gujarat, the state where Adani was born. The Ahmedabad-based infrastructure group is India’s largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader too.

- Adani entered the cement industry in a major way in May 2022 when he won a bid to buy the Indian cement division of Swiss giant Holcim for $10.5 billion. He pledged to invest up to $70 billion in renewable energy projects in his quest to become the greatest green energy generator in the world.

- According to stock exchange records from March 2022, Adani has a 75% ownership stake in Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Transmissions. Additionally, he holds a 37% stake in Adani Total Gas, a 65% stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, and a 61% stake in Adani Green Energy.

- Adani surpassed Microsoft Corp.'s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month before which he first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February and became a centibillionaire in April.

- Adani, a college dropout, turned down his father's textile business in 1988 in favour of establishing a commodities export company. He had also survived the terrorist attack in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008.

(With agency inputs)

