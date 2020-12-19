e-paper
Gaya shivers at 3.6 degrees Celsius, cold wave alert for 2 days in parts of Bihar

Gaya shivers at 3.6 degrees Celsius, cold wave alert for 2 days in parts of Bihar

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Another parameter to ascertain cold wave conditions is when the minimum temperature is less than 4°C in the plains.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:54 IST
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Icy winds coming from the northern hilly regions made the mercury dip by 5 to 6 degrees in the state.
Icy winds coming from the northern hilly regions made the mercury dip by 5 to 6 degrees in the state.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Patna Meteorological Centre (PMC) on Saturday issued an orange warning regarding cold wave conditions in various parts of Bihar for the next two days.

Icy winds coming from the northern hilly regions made the mercury dip by 5 to 6 degrees in the state. Gaya shivered at 3.6°C, which was six notches below the season’s normal and remained the coldest place in the state with the lowest minimum temperature.

According to the daily bulletin issued, Dehri recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5°C, Madhubani 5.9°C, Patna 6°C, Purnea 7.2°C and Muzaffarpur 7.5°C.

The weather department said cold wave conditions prevailed in Gaya which recorded 3.6°C on Saturday and 5.1°C on Friday.



Weather official SK Patel at the Patna Meteorological Centre said, “Northern hilly regions have experienced heavy snowfall which has made the mercury drop to around 0°C. Icy north easterly winds have entered Bihar region resulting in a significant fall in minimum and maximum temperature.”

“Even in the presence of medium sunlight, bone-chilling wind in likely to blow in the state. Minimum temperature in the state is likely to hover around 8 to 9°C.Residents are advised to stay indoors and take precautionary measures,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patna district administration recently distributed blankets to the poor and firewood for public bonfires.

District magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi inspected altogether 27 night shelters in the district and found the arrangements satisfactory.

“Blankets have been distributed among the poor and homeless near railway stations. We have arranged for public bonfires at 40 places in the city including Mahavir Mandir, IGIMS Hospital, Langar Toli and Biscomaun,” said Ravi.

As per data available with the state disaster management department, over 20 lakh people were affected due to the cold wave across the state last December.

