GBS cases in Maharashtra rise to 163, five more detected in Pune

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has risen to 163, with five more cases detected in Pune. Most findings in these GBS patients have been acute gastroenteritis or acute respiratory illness before the onset of the GBS symptoms. (HT_PRINT)

The total number of confirmed GBS cases has risen to 127, with 163 suspected cases across Pune city, rural areas, and nearby districts, including five new detections, said officials.

“Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune rural and eight from other districts,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged, 47 are in the ICU, and 21 are on ventilator support, the official stated.

Moreover, 168 water samples from various parts of Pune city were sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory. The analysis revealed contamination in samples from eight water sources, the official added.

GBS is a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the arms and/or legs, and difficulties with swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases of GBS can lead to near-total paralysis. While it is more common in adults and males, the condition can affect people of all ages.

The rapid response team (RRT) appointed by the state health department to probe the probable cause behind the suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune, directed the health officials to concentrate on the cluster areas.

The instructions were issued during the review meeting of the RRT held on Monday, where Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials were also present.

Fresh guidelines for public health interventions and management of the GBS outbreak in the city will be soon received from the high-level multi-disciplinary appointed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, officials said.