Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 2, 2024

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;91;78;Hazy sunshine;91;79;SSW;10;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy this afternoon;73;64;Increasingly windy;72;64;NW;15;59%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;54;35;Becoming cloudy;54;40;SW;6;80%;84%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;60;47;Decreasing clouds;59;40;E;8;77%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;48;47;Mostly cloudy;53;48;WSW;13;89%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-3;-14;Very cold;3;0;N;6;70%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;48;34;A morning shower;47;29;S;9;80%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;7;0;Cloudy and windy;22;20;SSW;22;85%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;102;79;Very hot;104;81;ENE;7;37%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;59;46;Mostly sunny;56;38;W;6;62%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A few p.m. showers;73;62;Windy;72;61;SW;22;64%;41%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;59;41;Mostly sunny;66;42;NNW;6;45%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;94;70;A few showers, warm;96;68;ESE;7;67%;80%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;Partly sunny;87;64;ESE;7;55%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;94;80;Mostly sunny;94;80;S;6;60%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;61;48;Mostly sunny, nice;63;47;WSW;9;66%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;34;21;Mostly cloudy;37;19;SSW;3;41%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in spots;46;37;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;44;W;8;58%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;A morning shower;46;45;Occasional rain;52;44;W;14;84%;97%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;69;52;A bit of rain;68;52;ENE;5;80%;97%;3

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;84;65;A shower and t-storm;79;67;E;8;69%;97%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;48;41;Cloudy, breezy, mild;52;45;WNW;16;67%;23%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;47;46;Low clouds;51;48;WSW;11;90%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Showers this morning;41;29;Clouds and sun, mild;50;33;WSW;11;72%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;47;40;Low clouds and mild;51;43;WNW;11;71%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very hot;95;77;Very hot;99;68;SE;8;44%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;91;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;70;NNE;6;74%;70%;12

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;48;38;A morning shower;50;40;NE;19;63%;89%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A morning shower;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;W;7;44%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;S;10;63%;5%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A touch of rain;88;66;A little p.m. rain;89;66;W;3;66%;96%;7

Chennai, India;Humid this morning;88;75;Partly sunny;90;74;ESE;6;70%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler;40;33;Clouds breaking;42;34;E;9;69%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid;89;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;NE;4;73%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain this morning;46;44;Partly sunny;49;39;W;13;75%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun, not as hot;84;72;Hazy and very warm;87;70;N;9;43%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A p.m. shower or two;67;56;Rather cloudy;68;45;SE;8;62%;31%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;ENE;7;73%;67%;7

Delhi, India;Fog this morning;63;48;A couple of showers;70;52;ENE;6;58%;96%;2

Denver, United States;Cooler;55;34;Snow and rain;41;26;WNW;8;85%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;81;61;Some sun, less humid;78;57;S;5;44%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;92;77;A few showers;91;76;ESE;6;71%;89%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;55;49;A p.m. shower or two;52;46;W;12;88%;66%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;46;36;A little p.m. rain;41;31;S;6;73%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;66;58;Breezy;63;58;E;24;73%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm, an a.m. shower;81;70;A t-storm in spots;79;70;SSE;7;83%;48%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;83;57;A t-storm around;80;60;E;5;56%;47%;14

Havana, Cuba;Clearing;77;58;Mostly sunny;80;64;SE;7;59%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;34;29;Inc. clouds;38;32;W;8;89%;17%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thickening clouds;91;77;Clouds and sun;94;77;SE;6;59%;32%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;79;65;A morning shower;74;65;E;7;72%;67%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;78;67;Windy;77;69;NE;17;51%;23%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;90;69;Hazy sun;90;68;ESE;4;62%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;68;44;Cooler;57;44;NNW;6;64%;88%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray p.m. shower;49;37;Mostly sunny;49;40;SW;7;66%;11%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;Couple of t-storms;86;76;W;9;82%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;74;65;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;NNW;13;41%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;SE;6;54%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;42;30;Colder, morning snow;35;21;NNW;5;80%;92%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;82;64;Partly sunny;81;70;SW;9;60%;42%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;39;Mostly sunny;67;41;SE;5;51%;46%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;84;51;Hazy sun;81;59;N;12;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;38;31;A little rain;46;39;WNW;15;92%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clearing;82;74;Partly sunny;86;74;ENE;8;68%;36%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;SSW;6;68%;82%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;80;63;Hazy and less humid;79;58;S;3;62%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;4;74%;73%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;57;39;A couple of showers;60;38;ENE;9;58%;88%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;93;77;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;SW;8;69%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;84;72;High clouds;80;72;SSE;9;77%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and mild;67;49;Mostly sunny;65;47;NE;5;75%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;55;50;Low clouds;56;51;W;11;81%;39%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;63;46;Increasing clouds;60;51;ESE;6;66%;92%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;SW;8;69%;52%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;61;43;Sunny and mild;61;40;NE;3;64%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;Mostly sunny, humid;91;82;E;13;70%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;E;6;74%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;74;Partly sunny;91;75;E;8;63%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;79;52;Sunny and very warm;88;59;SSE;8;45%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Warmer;77;45;Mostly sunny, nice;78;44;WSW;8;24%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;74;59;Mostly sunny;74;68;SE;7;65%;41%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;34;28;Showers around;40;33;WNW;15;95%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;99;80;Very warm;99;78;E;14;55%;6%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot, becoming breezy;94;69;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;SSE;9;50%;7%;9

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;30;17;Mostly cloudy;26;16;SW;5;73%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Flurries and squalls;32;18;Very windy;28;27;WNW;26;86%;56%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;N;7;37%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy, warm;86;54;Mostly sunny;83;60;ENE;10;55%;44%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;43;31;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;30;NNW;16;51%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;62;43;Abundant sunshine;62;40;SW;6;71%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Freezing fog;28;10;Cloudy;17;15;S;13;79%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;47;40;Decreasing clouds;52;39;N;7;49%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Wet snow in the a.m.;45;37;Partly sunny;46;33;SW;7;56%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;32;12;Some sun;29;18;SSW;5;70%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;80;Strong winds;86;82;W;22;86%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. shower;90;72;Mostly sunny;87;74;NE;5;69%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;E;7;66%;30%;7

Paris, France;A morning shower;49;45;Low clouds;54;48;WSW;6;81%;27%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;106;72;Increasingly windy;86;60;S;16;50%;27%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;77;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;S;3;59%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;93;79;An afternoon shower;93;76;NNE;10;69%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Turning sunny, humid;84;66;Partly sunny, humid;86;66;ESE;6;69%;37%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;42;36;Cloudy, windy, mild;50;47;WSW;16;73%;38%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of ice;39;21;Clouds and sun;42;18;NW;4;66%;76%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;63;47;Periods of rain;68;48;N;5;81%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;6;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in spots;89;79;An afternoon shower;89;78;ESE;10;63%;46%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;35;26;A snow shower;31;18;NNW;23;71%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Thickening clouds;40;33;Partly sunny;45;35;W;9;82%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;NW;6;75%;69%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;62;43;Hazy sunshine;67;44;E;5;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;63;38;Sunny and pleasant;63;42;N;6;59%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning flurry;32;23;A bit of p.m. snow;36;28;WNW;13;85%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;56;46;A shower in spots;56;49;E;8;77%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;80;64;Thundershowers;82;64;ESE;9;71%;93%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Morning showers;79;71;Rain and drizzle;82;70;ESE;8;72%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;75;62;A morning shower;74;62;W;6;69%;67%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;80;48;Mostly sunny, nice;79;45;NNE;7;42%;8%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and hot;99;60;Sunny and hot;100;59;SSW;6;32%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and drizzle;82;68;An afternoon shower;84;67;W;7;75%;86%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and mild;68;44;Sunny and mild;68;42;ENE;7;65%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;55;39;A thick cloud cover;50;41;N;5;78%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;46;26;A flurry;44;32;ENE;8;63%;55%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;39;Rain and drizzle;43;39;ESE;9;98%;92%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;90;79;Hot, p.m. showers;92;76;NNE;6;69%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;42;26;Clouds and sun;45;35;WNW;8;69%;17%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;84;71;A shower or two;83;72;NE;4;73%;81%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;38;36;Breezy in the a.m.;45;35;W;9;64%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;87;66;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;NNE;15;60%;3%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;66;61;Warmer;75;65;N;5;79%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;34;30;An afternoon shower;39;32;WSW;10;88%;54%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;44;28;Cloudy;42;33;SSE;5;49%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;51;34;Clearing and mild;47;33;NNW;11;64%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Snow, mainly early;37;30;Partly sunny;45;31;N;8;50%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;57;53;A couple of showers;61;52;S;11;74%;97%;1

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sunshine;61;26;Sunshine;59;33;ESE;4;50%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;44;37;Overcast;52;39;NNE;8;38%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sun, some clouds;41;27;Sunshine;36;27;NW;5;67%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;61;49;Morning showers;59;45;NE;9;86%;72%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Morning showers;59;51;Sunny;64;46;W;8;66%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;1;-30;Cloudy, not as cold;13;-16;ESE;2;74%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;51;41;Some brightening;48;38;NNW;4;87%;34%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;49;45;Cloudy, windy, mild;53;48;W;17;61%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;94;68;Showers around;94;68;N;1;50%;62%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;34;31;Cloudy and breezy;42;34;W;15;92%;33%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;41;39;Low clouds and windy;51;39;WNW;22;81%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;69;59;Becoming very windy;68;53;S;19;58%;86%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;93;66;Plenty of sun;92;66;W;5;42%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;39;17;Colder;33;22;NE;3;61%;25%;3

