Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gold price today: Rates fall to 97,212 for 10 grams amid US-India trade talks

BySoumili Ray
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Gold price today: MCX quoted ₹97,212 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and ₹89,448 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold. Silver stands at ₹1,11,466 per kilogram(MCX).

Gold prices in the country have crawled further down with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting 97,212 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and 89,448 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 11.17 am on July 16, IST.

Prices of the precious yellow metal surged for four consecutive trading days before it dipped yesterday.(Unsplash/representational)
Prices of the precious yellow metal surged for four consecutive trading days before it dipped yesterday.(Unsplash/representational)

The bullion rate of the yellow metal stands at 97,720 for 24-carat gold and 89,577 for 22-carat gold for every 10 grams, marking a 0.12 per cent rise from yesterday's close.

Prices of the precious yellow metal surged for four consecutive trading days before it dipped yesterday. The prices come amid the ongoing trade talks between USA and a delegation led by India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, in Washington.

Commencing on Monday, the trade talks are aimed to address negotiations regarding the interim bilateral trade agreement between India and the USA.

Here are the gold rates for July 16, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian citiesMCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams)MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams)Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams)Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg)
Kolkata 97,460 1,115.2 97,410 111,330
Mumbai 97,580 1,114.5 97,530111,470
Hyderabad 97,740 1,116.2 97,690 111,650
New Delhi 97,420 1,112.5 97,370 111,280
Chennai 97,870 1,120 97,820 111,800
Bengaluru 97,660 1,115.3 97,610 111,560

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 11.12 am on July 16 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at 1,11,466 per kilogram, indicating a 0.02 per cent drop from yesterday.

The bullion rate of the white metal is 1,11,620 per kilogram at 11.13 am on Jul 16, IST, standing at a 0.07 per cent lower slab to yesterday's close.

