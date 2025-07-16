Gold price today: Rates fall to 97,212 for 10 grams amid US-India trade talks

Gold prices in the country have crawled further down with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting ₹97,212 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and ₹ ₹89,448 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 11.17 am on July 16, IST. Prices of the precious yellow metal surged for four consecutive trading days before it dipped yesterday.(Unsplash/representational)

The bullion rate of the yellow metal stands at ₹97,720 for 24-carat gold and ₹89,577 for 22-carat gold for every 10 grams, marking a 0.12 per cent rise from yesterday's close.

Prices of the precious yellow metal surged for four consecutive trading days before it dipped yesterday. The prices come amid the ongoing trade talks between USA and a delegation led by India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, in Washington.

Commencing on Monday, the trade talks are aimed to address negotiations regarding the interim bilateral trade agreement between India and the USA.

Here are the gold rates for July 16, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian cities MCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams) MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams) Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams) Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg) Kolkata ₹ 97,460 ₹ 1,115.2 ₹ 97,410 ₹ 111,330 Mumbai ₹ 97,580 ₹ 1,114.5 ₹ 97,530 111,470 Hyderabad ₹ 97,740 ₹ 1,116.2 ₹ 97,690 ₹ 111,650 New Delhi ₹ 97,420 ₹ 1,112.5 ₹ 97,370 ₹ 111,280 Chennai ₹ 97,870 ₹ 1,120 ₹ 97,820 ₹ 111,800 Bengaluru ₹ 97,660 ₹ 1,115.3 ₹ 97,610 ₹ 111,560 View All Prev Next

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 11.12 am on July 16 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at ₹1,11,466 per kilogram, indicating a 0.02 per cent drop from yesterday.

The bullion rate of the white metal is ₹1,11,620 per kilogram at 11.13 am on Jul 16, IST, standing at a 0.07 per cent lower slab to yesterday's close.