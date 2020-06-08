e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection

‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection

“The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said on Sunday.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.
File photo: Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
         

Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that everyone knows the reality of the situation at India’s borders. Gandhi’s Twitter post came in a sharp reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark wherein he said that if there is any country, after the US and Israel, that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

Gandhi slammed Shah’s for his comments made on Sunday and said that “the thought is good to keep the heart happy”.

 Also read: At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls

The home minister on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad’ virtual rally and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past six years.

“India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said during his address.

Shah on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing saying that the event was to bring the people of the country together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The home minister said that the rally had nothing to do with the Assembly polls due in the state later this year.

From lauding the indomitable spirit of nation’s ‘corona warriors’ in India’s fight against Covid-19 to underscoring the many milestones achieved under the PM Modi’s leadership, Shah’s Sunday address was wide-ranging.

“There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP government, we did,” he said. The minister also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India.

tags
top news
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In