‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:06 IST

Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that everyone knows the reality of the situation at India’s borders. Gandhi’s Twitter post came in a sharp reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark wherein he said that if there is any country, after the US and Israel, that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

Gandhi slammed Shah’s for his comments made on Sunday and said that “the thought is good to keep the heart happy”.

Also read: At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls

The home minister on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad’ virtual rally and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past six years.

“India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said during his address.

Shah on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing saying that the event was to bring the people of the country together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The home minister said that the rally had nothing to do with the Assembly polls due in the state later this year.

From lauding the indomitable spirit of nation’s ‘corona warriors’ in India’s fight against Covid-19 to underscoring the many milestones achieved under the PM Modi’s leadership, Shah’s Sunday address was wide-ranging.

“There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP government, we did,” he said. The minister also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India.