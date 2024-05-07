Google Doodle celebrates 3rd phase of polling with voting symbol

Google Doodle on Tuesday commemorated the continuation of India's monumental democratic exercise with a symbolic gesture of an index finger marked with ink, marking the third phase of voting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On Tuesday, Google launched a Doodle on its homepage(Google)

Google launched the doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections.

By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, crafted to pay tribute to a range of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and impactful figures who have made notable contributions to society.

Lok Sabha elections phase 3:

Voting for the third of seven-phase India's 18th general elections began at 7 am on Tuesday in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Some high-profile names in the fray in this phase include union home minister Amit Shah, who is eyeing a second term from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka).

Overall, as many as 1351 candidates are in the fray from these 93 constituencies, with 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, eligible to vote.

The states and union territories where the elections will be held in the phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

Who are the key candidates?

From Union ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, to NCP’s (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav, the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday will see these key candidates lock horns with their opponents.