IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence

The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST

With the mountain of evidence seized during police investigations and stockpiled in the Malkhanas of 16,670-odd police stations reaching unmanageable proportions, the ministry of home affairs has chalked out a plan to protect the assets, which are of considerable financial and evidentiary value, from decay, pilferage, theft and embezzlement.

The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence. The plan has already been shared with states and Union territories.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) report asserts that Malkhanas plays a key role in the criminal justice system.

Read more: Popular Bengali actor joins BJP, another movie veteran and TMC MLA wants to quit

“Failure to manage the evidence/seized property can affect the successful prosecution of criminal cases, resulting in law enforcement agency liability and loss of public confidence. The incidents of theft, replacement, pilferage, embezzlement and destruction of the seized property on account of the wholly unsatisfactory and unscientific methods of storage taint reputation of law enforcement agencies. At times, explosions have occurred due to unscientific storage of explosives atMalkhana,” said the report.

It stated that items seized by the police or kept inside Malkhanas during pending trials or after convictions and which have not been disposed of should be kept in paper/plastic envelopes/containers with proper labels, a description of the items/items, quantity, case number, date of seizure, place from where it was seized, and name of the investigating officer.

It suggested the installation of compactors in Malkhanas for ensuring safe storage. For QR coding of items, it has recommended following the Andhra Pradesh police model, which has put in place detailed standard operating procedure (SOP).

Read more: Bengal minster injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital

The management of Malkhanas, BPRD said, has become increasingly complex because of several factors: the large volume of evidence being collected, absence of adequate space and safe storage systems, preservation of biological/DNA-related material, and lack of training for personnel posted there.

For example, currently, there are 599,000 items kept in Delhi’s 208 police stations. A Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said there was no exact data of seizure on each item, but the maximum number of items were typically liquor and cars/bikes.

“There could be around 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles in Delhi’s police stations,” the officer said.

The arms and ammunition are also stored in Malkhanas. The BPRD has recommended proper tagging and lockers for these as well.

Read more: BSF team seize smuggled snake venom worth 24 cr near Indo-Bangladesh border

Among the seized property, vehicles usually occupy substantial space in police stations because of prolonged trials or because they have been left unclaimed by their owners. They are parked in the open and are prone to rapid natural decay on account of weather conditions as well as theft. BPRD has recommended using the Kerala Police model by creating centralised vehicle yards in each district of the states to park the seized vehicles.

BPRD asked police forces to follow Supreme Court directions on storing seized and prohibited drugs in the police stations by creating a separate exclusive storage.

With use of biological and technical evidence becoming ever important, the MHA think-tank has said that there should be a separate refrigerated storage at every police station for biological evidence and electrostatic bags with labels and tagging for electronic evidence.

Read more: India rejects SGPC request for Jatha’s travel to Pak, cites threat to safety

It said there was also an urgent need to revisit the police manuals/regulations in the light of changes in laws, forensics/technology, and judicial pronouncements to frame a written policy and bring out a procedural manual on maintaining Malkhanas.

The report said if Malkhanas are maintained efficiently, it would reduce the burden on the state exchequer as a result of saving where evidence is stored and ensuring timely justice.

“It is true that seized items are decaying in the police stations due to improper handling and training,” said N Rao, a retired Delhi Police deputy commissioner of police. “The police stations have limited space and items are not claimed by owners for years. Such a report by BPRD should be implemented for better management.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police reforms
Close
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
india news

Phishing attack targets officials through rogue mail from government ID

By Anisha Dutta, Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
HT could not immediately determine the total number of officials targeted, and if any computers were successfully breached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
india news

Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Grameen, or PMAY-G, was created to provide pucca house to every homeless poor in rural areas. While it has been consistent in chasing targets, this year, some large states have faltered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence

By Neeraj Chauhan, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Petrol hits 100/L in Delhi, nears 90 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Sachin Saini, New Delhi, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The government has urged the oil producers’ cartel – the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries (OPEC) – as well as allies such as Russia to ease production cuts as higher prices are hitting demand and adding to inflation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
india news

24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

By Mir Ehsan, Rezaul H Laskar, Srinagar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The group includes European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto, and ambassadors of key European states such as French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca, Swedish envoy Klas Molin, Irish envoy Brendan Ward and Dutch envoy Marten van den Berg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
india news

Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised

By Jayashree Nandi, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The decision to install an early warning system comes nearly 8 years after the Union environment ministry had said in an affidavit that Uttarakhand urgently needed a flood forecasting network. An expert panel appointed in 2013 had observed that lack of disaster preparedness was a dangerous lacuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
india news

Centre denies Char Dham road expansion link to Chamoli disaster

By Abraham Thomas, Neeraj Santoshi, New Delhi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data submitted to the HPC have identified 161 sensitive locations in 574 km (on NH-94 Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, NH-58 Rishikesh to Mana and NH-125 Tanakpur to Pithoragarh), about one location every 3.5 km.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
india news

Opposition in Puducherry calls for a floor test

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Opposition comprises the All India NR Congress, a splinter group of Rangasamy that holds seven seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has four members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
india news

Centre issues new SOPs for international arrivals amid new Covid strains

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The latest rules will come into effect from 23:59 hours on February 22 and will be in force till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

SC allows NGO to challenge MP, Himachal anti-conversion laws

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
In addition, the court also allowed the Muslim organization Jamait Ulama-i-Hind, to intervene in the proceedings. The organization alleged the laws led to the harassment of a large number of Muslim men and hence there was a need to oppose the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
india news

Journalist Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case

By Richa banka, Dhamini Ratnam, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Shortly after the verdict, delivered at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Ramani said it would “encourage more women to speak up”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP