 Govt appoints four new Information Commissioners in CIC
The RTI body currently has three Information Commissioners as against the strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2018 21:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Information Commissioners,Central Information Commission,RTI
The Central Information Commission was constituted under the Right to Information Act, 2005.(Representative image)

The Centre has appointed four new Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, a government order said Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC, the government order accessed by PTI said.

