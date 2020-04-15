Govt permits resumption of some industries in rural areas after April 20

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:46 IST

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government will allow a series of economic activities including food processing industries, construction of roads and industrial projects in rural areas to create job opportunities and give a fresh boost to Indian economy after several industries came to a grinding halt when a federal lockdown was imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even as the country enters into a longer lockdown till May 3, a union home ministry notification on Wednesday underlined opening of industries in rural India after April 20.

“To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed,” said the notification.

These activities will create job opportunities for rural labour, including the migrant labour force. In his speech on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns about the livelihood of the daily wage earners.

While the government had already exempted agricultural workers from the lockdown apart from those in containment zones, the home ministry notification declared that “procurement of agricultural products” and “agriculture marketing through notified mandis and direct and decentralised marketing” will be allowed.

“The manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional,” said the notification.

While the permitted activities from April 20 are aimed to ensure that agricultural and related activities remain fully functional and provide maximum efficiency to the rural economy the government also wants to create employment opportunities, especially for daily wage earners and other members of the labour force.

Transportation of goods is also permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential goods.

However, no industrial activities will be allowed in areas demarcated as containment zones by local administration as these areas will remain under heavy curbs on movement of people.

“The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners,” a press release issued by the information and broadcasting ministry said.

Travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services, all cinema halls, shopping complexes and theatres will remain closed. All social, political and other events, religious places or places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations have been stopped.

The government has also said that some national guidelines, such as mandatory home-made face covers at work places and in public places, strong hygiene and healthcare measures like provision of sanitisers, staggered shifts, access control and thermal screening will remain in place. Fines will have to paid for spitting.

The government has also come with very strong containment measures in the hotspot districts accounting for large number of Covid-19 cases or with fast growth of cases. Only essential services are to be permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.